"I said that we would exact a very heavy price from Hamas. We're doing it and will continue doing it with great intensity. This is not the last word and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

Israel has bombed over 650 targets in Gaza, destroying several high-rise buildings in the densely-populated Palestinian enclave. The IDF said its strikes have killed dozens of militants, including some top Hamas commanders.

Israeli ground troops have now joined the air force in attacking the Gaza Strip, the IDF has announced, causing confusion before clarifying that no soldiers have actually crossed into the Palestinian enclave yet. "IDF air and ground forces are now attacking the Gaza Strip. More details to come," the Israel Defense Forces announced on Twitter just after midnight on Friday local time.but have not crossed its boundary yet, according to a reporter with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11. RT's Paula Slier also reported thatIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said shortly after the IDF announcement:Health officials in Gaza said thatGround troops have been spotted deploying to the border with the enclave on Thursday, with anLieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said theIsraeli drones, helicopters and fighter jets have been striking strip since Monday, after the militant Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad began launching rockets into Israel. The groups said their actions were reprisal for the Israeli eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and "repression" of protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.The last time IDF ground forces entered Gaza was in 2014, during the seven-week Operation Protective Edge. There was also a three-week incursion in late 2008, running into 2009. The strip has been under control of Hamas - a militant Palestinian organization - since the local elections in 2007, two years after Israel declared unilateral withdrawal of troops and settlements from the strip.annexed by Egypt after Israel declared independence in 1948. It was occupied by Israeli troops during the Six-Day War in 1967.