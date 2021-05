© Jamal Awad/APA images



#SaveSheikhJarrah

Bracing for more unrest

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured and dozens were hospitalized on Friday night across the city of Jerusalem, asVideo footage from the scene shows people in prayer when armed Israeli forces stormed the compound,The situation quickly devolved into chaos, as Israeli forces forcibly dispersed groups of people in prayer, andAt one point in the evening, Palestinians who had taken cover inside the mosque itself, which is the third holiest site in Islam, came under attack from soldiers whoThe Palestinian Red Crescent reported thatReports on the ground indicated thatThough Israel considers these weapons as "crowd control measures," Israel's use of rubber bullets in the occupied Palestinian territory have a long history of seriously injuring, maiming, and even killing Palestinian protesters.The Red Crescent confirmed that Videos from a clinic in East Jerusalem where injured Palestinians were being treated showedIsraeli forces had been deployed heavily in the area in and around the Old City leading up to the evening prayers, with videos on social mediaOther videos of children running through the streets of the old city away from tear gas and sound bombs went viral on social media.Throughout the course of the day, Palestinian media reported that Israeli security forces were severely restricting access to the holy site, turning back worshipers who had come from across Palestine to pray at the holy site before the end of the month of Ramadan.Since the start of Ramadan, Israeli police in the city have widely restricted Palestinian access to Muslim holy sites and other important public gathering spaces, like thearea outside the Old City. Those restrictions, coupled with "Death to Arab" marches have put the city on the edge.The violence that erupted on Friday was the culmination of weeks of rising tensions in the city and across the occupied Palestinian territory.Those tensions came to a head this week as Israeli forces cracked down on protests against the imminent forced evictions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, and Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, one of them a 16-year-old boy Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem have been holding daily demonstrations against the efforts of Israeli settlers to evict them from their homes. Their protests have been echoed in massive demonstrations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days, and across other parts of Israel and Palestine.Israeli forces have widely suppressed the peaceful demonstration s and sit-ins in Sheikh Jarrah,Al Jazeera reported thatafter Israeli settlers attacked and pepper sprayed a group of Palestinian residents in the neighborhoodVideos of armed Israeli settlers, being joined and flanked by Israeli police, with their guns drawn patrolling the neighborhood were shared widely on social media by Palestinian activists in the neighborhood, who warned of increased violence on part of the settlers.posted on Twitter on Friday that Israeli police were preventing the entry of Palestinians and journalists into Sheikh Jarrah, letting in only those whose ID cards proved they were residents of the neighborhood.Meanwhile,"What if they massacre us?! Our families are terrified. Who's to save us?!" el-Kurd wrote.Earlier this week,— something the families refused.The court is expected to hold another hearing in the case on Monday May 10th.The tensions in Jerusalem are expected to continue in the coming days andin response to the crackdown at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Other protests against the Sheikh Jarrah evictions are expected to continue as well.The night typically draws massive crowds of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa mosque.Also beginning on Sunday night is theThe occasion typically draws large crowds of ultra-nationalist Israelis and right-wing religious groups who march throughout the city in an assertion of their dominance, frequently harassing and attacking Palestinians along their way.Israeli forces are expected to be deployed in large numbers throughout the city, and Palestinians are bracing for more violence similar to that of what they witnessed on Friday night.