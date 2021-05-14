© Ben Birchall/PA



Over the centuries the huge, naked, club-wielding giant carved into a steep hillside in Dorset has been thought prehistoric, Celtic, Roman or even a 17th century lampoon of Oliver Cromwell.After 12 months of new, hi-tech sediment analysis, the National Trust has now revealed the probable truth and experts admit they are taken aback. The bizarre, enigmatic Cerne Giant is none of the above, but late Saxon, possibly 10th century.Martin Papworth, a senior archaeologist at the trust, said he was somewhat "flabbergasted ... He's not prehistoric, he's not Roman, he's sort of Saxon, into the medieval period. I was expecting 17th century."The geoarchaeologist Mike Allen, who has been researching microscopic snails in the sediment, agreed.For various reasons Papworth said that theory did not ring true. The whole story of the giant is made more confusing by. "Why would a rich and famous abbey - just a few yards away - commission, or sanction, a naked man carved in chalk on the hillside?", which suggests to Papworth that it was created and then forgotten about, perhaps overgrown with grass until someone noticed the glimmer of an outline.Gordon Bishop, chair of the Cerne Historical Society, said the conclusions were as intriguing as they were surprising. "What I am personally pleased about is that the results appear to have put an end to the theory that he was created in the 17th century as an insult to Oliver Cromwell. I thought that rather demeaned the giant."Bishop said"There's obviously a lot of research for us to do over the next few years."More broadly the analysis results shed important light on, said Allen. "Archaeologists have wanted to pigeonhole chalk hill figures into the same period. But.", rudest and as a result best-known chalk hill figure. He is also the most mysterious.The more fanciful suggest he was an actual giant slain by villagers as he slept on the hill after a busy day eating their livestock.Many people doubt that the phallus is original. "If he does date to the time of the abbey then he is more acceptable with trousers on than without," said Papworth.you can make up all sorts of stories. I don't know why he is on the hill, I've no idea. I can't work it out. I never would have guessed he would be 10th century."