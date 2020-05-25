© Jorge de la Quintana/The Guardian



By contrast, the larger and more sophisticated geoglyphs further south in Nazca can not be viewed completely from the ground.

An aerial search in the Peruvian desert has revealed intriguing figures of humans and animals that predate the nearby Unesco world heritage siteA faded decades-old black-and-white photograph was the only lead Johny Isla had when he set out on the trail of a sea monster.The Peruvian archaeologist spotted the image at a 2014 exhibition in Germany about the Nazca Lines, the vast and intricate desert images which attract tens of thousands of tourists every year.The photograph taken in the early 1970s showed a mysterious killer whale deity carved in an arid hillside. The figure bore some resemblance to others he knew but he had never seen this one before.Isla, now Peru's chief archaeologist for the lines, spent hours poring through archives, before returning to Peru - armed with a drone and a lifetime of local field experience - to find it.After several false starts, it took just two weeks to findThe design carved into the hillside depicts a terrifying mythological beast,New research with drones has helped uncover. The archaeologists leading the effort now believe that the anthropomorphic orca figure fills in a missing link between hundreds of older geoglyphs and the Nazca culture's desert etchings.Isla believe that the Topará crafted the orca figure during a period of dynamic transition.said Isla.Dating from AD200-700, the lines were given Unesco World Heritage status in 1994.The newly discovered geoglyphs' location on hillsides, however, marks a key difference, said Luis Jaime Castillo, a Peruvian archaeologist working on the Nazca-Palpa project with Isla.explained Castillo, a former minister of culture for Peru. "They are clearly representations of identifiable people. They are demarcating territories."According to Isla, the latest research indicates the Nazca Lines were "made with the purpose of asking the Gods for water and fertility in this desert area".On one hillside,. The figures are believed to symbolise fertility.From the ground, the designs are now hard to see. But the drone's eagle-eye reveals the full design on a monitor viewed by Castillo, who has long promoted aerial mapping techniques to register Peru's estimated 100,000 archaeological sites, of which only a fraction have been excavated.Drones are being used not just to find geoglyphs but to "cover kilometres and kilometres and take thousands and thousands of pictures, which are then processed in very large computers", Castillo said. "The images are so detailed that we can see a stone half an inch across."The result of the process, known as photogrammetry, is highly detailed three-dimensional mapping of large areas, which in the case of the Nazca and Palpa Lines is a huge boost for their protection.The funding to discover these new geoglyphs came, ironically, as a result of an international scandal, when Greenpeace activists left damaging footprints next to the famous hummingbird, during a publicity stunt aimed at the 2014 UN climate change summit in Lima.Outrage over the incident prompted the US to give Peru a grant which helped fund Isla and his team.Registering and geo-referencing the geoglyphs is the best way to protect them from the spread of agriculture or urban encroachment, Castillo says. But just a few of the sites will be made known to the public so as not to make them a target for vandalism. Many of the hillsides, cut through by the Pan-American highway, are already covered with modern-day etchings ranging from brands of fertilizer to graffiti tags.Castillo believes that in the Nazca and Palpa area - already described by Unesco as having the "most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world" - new discoveries may yet outnumber older ones.While the team have discovered hundreds of geoglyphs in Palpa, Castillo expects to find many more. "We've registered maybe just 5% of what there is," he says.