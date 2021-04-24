But the reality all along was that this 'humanitarian rescue group' was a Western government-backed operation which served as an extension of the same external powers' drive to overthrow Assad via

covert support

to jihadists on the ground.

But Farouq Habib, deputy general manager of the White Helmets, told The Globe and Mail that Canadian funding of the organization - including specific funding for clearing mines and other unexploded ordnance, as well as money targeted at bringing more women into the organization - stopped at the end of 2019. Documents obtained by The Globe through an Access To Information request show Canadian support to the White Helmets was worth about $4-million per year, with final payments of just under $900,000 being made in March, 2020.