"On the evening of October 9, an armed group affiliated with the IS attacked the headquarters of a Nusra Front unit near the village of Ltamenah. Four militants and two employees of the White Helmets organization were killed in the skirmish. Two chlorine canisters were taken from the headquarters," the center said in a statement.

"It [Idlib] is one of the four de-escalation zones. The Syrian government has already regained control over three others. We will liberate all parts of Syria. This means that our Armed Forces are ready to fulfill their obligations when the situation... comes to a deadlock, and they will ensure that every single region is controlled by the government."

Militants and the White Helmets group havemedia reported on Thursday.According to Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen television,In late September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said thatto discredit the Syrian government's troops. Both Damascus and Moscow blamed militants and White Helmets for staging several provocations involving chemical weapons to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria.The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported earlier that Daesh terrorists had attacked Nusra Front militants in the Syrian settlement of Ltamenah, killing two White Helmets operatives and seizing two canisters with chlorine.According to the statement,Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has slammed the White Helmets as the main tool for staging chemical attacks, adding that this wasMeanwhile, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub told the members of the People's Council, the country's parliament, on Thursday that Damascus would regain control over the country's northwestern province of Idlib.Ayoub added thatAyoub slammed the United States and the SDF for their military operations carried out on the Syrian territories east to the Euphrates River, specifying thatAyoub qualified the US and the UK forces presence in Syria as unlawful.Idlib is the last major stronghold of militants in Syria, as the government has regained control over vast territories of the country following over seven years of armed conflict with opposition and militant groups.Last month, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib by October 15. Then it was reported that more time would be given for the implementation of their agreement.according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.