Above: Observed and predicted sunspot numbers: more

Above: 10.7cm radio flux, another indicator of solar activity, is also exceeding predictions: more

if Solar Cycle 25 is *really* following the official prediction or doing something completely different

SOUTHERN SUNSPOT ACTIVITY

You probably think Solar Cycle 25 is a dud. Think again., the new solar cycle is actually running ahead of schedule. In this plot, the red curve shows NOAA's predicted sunspot counts for Solar Cycle 25; the orange curve shows the new best fit:"The sun is performing as we expected--maybe even a little better," says Lisa Upton of Space Systems Research Corporation. She's a co-chair of the NOAA/NASA Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel.with a maximum sunspot count of 115 ± 10. The current behavior of the sun is consistent with an early onset near the beginning of our predicted range."If current trends hold, Solar Cycle 25Don't be fooled by the adjective, however. It's like hurricane season. Even a "weak" season produces hurricanes--and all it takes is one good storm to do a lot of damage."I'm not surprised that people are grumbling about SC25 being a dud," says Upton. "Weak cycles are typically preceded by long stretches of spotless days, and they are slow to ramp up. All of this is consistent with our prediction."Now the waiting begins.Stay tuned.The sun's southern hemisphere is showing signs of life. Three sunspots are growing there. Their dark cores are inset in this surface magnetogram from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory:The +/- magnetic polarity of all three spots marks them as members of new Solar Cycle 25.If their growth continues apace, the two new sunspots may receive official designations AR2815 and AR2816 later today.