That was then. Now we have Dr. Anthony Fauci ready to do vaccine experiments on children while ignoring the harm the vaccines are already doing to elderly populations. "Hopefully, by the time we get to the late spring, early summer, we will have children being able to be vaccinated according to the FDA's guidance," said Dr. Fauci. The world is suffering from a mass delusional psychosis and Fauci, in significant part, is to blame. When will he be captured? Will he ever stop lying or trying to deceive masses of people?
We have psychopaths and sociopaths dressed up as politicians, public health officials, and billionaires, with egos the size of Jupiter, running the human race as hard as possible into the ground (mass graves). They do not call themselves Nazis, but they promise to be no less evil, as high Catholic Church officials indicate. (see below) Why have we've allowed deranged lunatics to take over the world? It is anyone's guess, but we have, and humanity is suffering greatly for it.
Dr. Fauci is extremely dangerous, and he's hurting/killing many people and, in the process doing his best to destroy a country of over 300 million souls. The worst part is that politicians, other health officials, and doctors, and nurses who should know better are putting up with him allowing him to do this harm. The level of medical ignorance he is teaching goes over the top of the Richter Scale, but he did have his moments of sanity when he recommended against wearing masks. Now he wants you to wear two.
When many people believe in obviously false and potentially distressing things based purely on hearsay, these beliefs are not considered clinical delusions by the psychiatric profession but are labeled instead as mass hysteria. Today, the public has been grossly misled about a range of issues from climate change to suffocating masks and the need for lockdowns and social distancing.
Other prominent delusions center around the safety of vaccines and the soundness of our financial system. The most basic misconception, though, is the belief that the good guys are good. And after that that we can trust what the media is saying to us.
A huge misconception is about Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer has become a terrorist organization like the German pharmaceutical companies (IG Farben) that built the Auschwitz concentration camp. The US pharma company is reportedly asking for military bases and sovereign assets from poorer countries to guarantee vaccines. I live in Brazil, one of the countries that refused to surrender to the fascist demands from Pfizer, and it was in the local news.
Modern-day fascism has many faces that make the mentioning of the Nazi appropriate in this title essay.
In England, people with learning disabilities have been given do not resuscitate orders during the second wave of the pandemic, despite the widespread condemnation of the practice last year and an urgent investigation by the care watchdog. Mencap said it had received reports in January from people with learning disabilities that they had been told they would not be resuscitated if they were taken ill with Covid-19.
The COVID pandemic has brought out the worst in man in many of our leadership and prominent corporations, which takes us right back into the lap of fascism. The governor of New York is a prime example, and it seems the law is going to catch up with him. He will be lucky if he does not eventually get charged with the manslaughter of nursing home residents for all the excess deaths that occurred.
But remember when it all started with a female presidential hopeful labeled at least 70 million people as deplorable? Hitler's real hate was for the communists, but what has the new medical fascism done with the old and the young? The Automatic Earth says:
"For the elderly it means having to spend their last years and days in near-absolute solitude. If you would ask them, many would say: just give me the virus, as long as I can see my children and grandchildren and friends while I'm still alive. But nobody asks them. They spent their entire lives just to be silenced. In order to eradicate a virus, we eradicate the very people who built the world we inherited from them."Zero Hedge writes, "No, your teenager's boyfriend or girlfriend cannot come over during the pandemic," the CNN headline reads. It's just another in a long, lone line of continual reminders to the subjugated classes that nothing will ever return to the way it was before March 2020. Visiting your boyfriend or girlfriend is what disgusting MAGA mouth-breathers do. It's literally violence, in the refrain of the social justice movement. "It's a tough time to be young and in love," says San Francisco therapist Jessica England. It's a tough time to be anything, now that we've assumed the role of Pavlov's salivating dogs, begging for food under the watchful eye of the ruling class."
"For the very young it means stunted development. There is a ton of literature about how the first 5 or 10 years shape a child for life. Well, we just took a full year and counting away from that shape. We have no way of knowing to what extent that will affect them, but it won't be zero. People are adaptive, sure, but that can be a negative thing just as much as a positive one. Caged animals adapt too; with neurosis. Children need to interact with each other, and with adults, to find their place in the world. How are they going to find that place now?"
In Canada Peel Health has issued guidelines to parents instructing them to keep any children who have been sent home because a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19 isolated in a separate room from all other family members for 14 days. "This is cruel punishment for a child, especially for younger children, 4-10 years old, " Dr. Susan Richardson, a microbiologist and infectious disease physician who is also a professor emerita at University of Toronto, wrote.
"Shutting a child off from their parents and siblings for up to 14 days in this manner could produce significant and long-lasting emotional and psychological effects."
Seig Heil
The ruling class is not friendly; it does not serve the best interests of the people. The modern tools of fascism are lockdowns, masks (suffocating muzzles), and vaccines. These are backed by censorship and propaganda campaigns in the mainstream press and by the digital giants, by Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. What does my favorite Nazi-type person have to say about vaccines? Pandemic will not end until the world is vaccinated, Merkel says. In the Age of COVID fascism, the truth is what they say it is.
A New York Times article quotes doctors who say the mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines may cause immune thrombocytopenia, a deadly blood disorder. The White House, which is not even trying to hide its fascist activities, is pleading with the most prominent digital social media companies to censor anything and everything that would reduce COVID vaccine sales.
We read from Spain: second Pfizer shots halted after 46 nursing home residents die after the first shot. Dentists are reporting that masks are causing extensive damage to their patient's mouths, causing gum disease, and we read on Fox News that COVID-19 patients with gum disease are nine times more likely to die, one study says! Those with gum disease were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care and 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator.
What Does the Church Say About What is Happening?
In early November, an Italian archbishop and foe of Pope Francis, Carlo Maria Vigano, launched an attack against those behind pandemic lockdowns across the globe, warning President Trump in a letter of the coming "Great Reset" whose architects are "a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations."
"The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and canceling individual debt," Vigano's letter continues.
Six weeks later, one of the most influential Catholics in the United States, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has kicked it up a notch - slamming "secular forces" who want to "make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda" in a Saturday homily. It sounds like both men are talking about the rise of the Fourth Reich.
the sleaziest fascist manifesto about what to do with the 42% of Americans who would not agree to take a vaccine. We might as well start shouting Heil Hitler as the medical boots hit the ground, forcing us to roll up our sleeves to have our genetic makeup changed.
The British Medical Journal is contemplating that the spread of false health information about vaccines should be criminalized. They would have to build more prisons or concentration camps quickly to detain all the people around the world who have serious doubts about vaccines, and many of them are not afraid to say so. Not everyone agrees that vaccination is a miracle of medicine and the best way out of COVID-19. Almost half the population in first-world countries are not rolling up their sleeve, yet the media have hypnotized all the others into fear and hysteria.
short video, where he plays a portion of a local talk radio program produced by Mordechai Sones on IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com. Mordechai begins his broadcast by reading the names of 28 people who have died following the Pfizer experimental COVID mRNA injections. The list begins with some elderly Rabbis but also includes young people who reportedly had no existing health problems and died suddenly, including a 25-year-old woman.
In Nevada, the Clark County School District is moving to partially
reopen schools in response to a surge of student suicides,
The New York Times reports. Eighteen students in the county
took their own lives in the final nine months of 2020, the Times reports.
France Forced To Postpone Health Dictatorship Vaccine Legislation
Medical fascism is creeping up everywhere. A radical bill proposed by the French Government that would see unvaccinated people refused basic services such as public transport has been put on ice after a massive backlash. The proposed law mandates that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or "preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine" in order to "access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities." However, the Government has been forced to delay the legislation after angry protests.
Conclusion
Robert Gore writes, "Totalitarianism has never produced anything but destruction, destitution, and death and never will, regardless of the totalitarians' lofty rhetoric. Totalitarians are vultures, not eagles, and the current kettle of vultures intend to dine on the corpse of history's most advanced civilization." Who is spearheading this most recent advance are health officials and public health organizations like the WHO. And most politicians world over are in on it.
