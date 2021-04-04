© WRIC



A Virginia man suffered a rare reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine that caused a painful rash to spread across his entire body and skin to peel off, doctors said.Richard Terrell, 74, of Goochlandand then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red," Terrell told the outlet.But soon the rash covered his entire body, Terrell said."It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off," Terrell told the outlet.Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee,," he continued.He went to the emergency room at the hospital, where, WRIC reported."We ruled out all the viral infections, we ruled out COVID-19 itself, we made sure that his kidneys and liver was okay, andtold the outlet.She said that the medical episodeif left untreated.Nutan told the outlet.Still, Nutan emphasized that such reactions are extremely rare."If you look at the risk for adverse reaction for the vaccine it's really, really low," she said. "We haven't seen a great concern at all. I am a big proponent of the vaccine."