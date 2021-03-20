© Mark Lennihan/AP



It is virtually present in the bodies of every human. It's found in fish deep in the sea, and birds flying high in the sky.

About the Author:

Erin Brockovich is an environmental advocate and author of the new book, Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It.

The chemicals to blame for our reproductive crisis are found everywhere and in everything...The end of humankind? It may be coming sooner than we think, thanks to hormone-disrupting chemicals that are decimating fertility at an alarming rate around the globe. A new book called Countdown, by Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, finds thatFollowing the trajectory we are on, Swan's research suggestsLet that sink in. That would meanForgive me for asking:from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting. Some of them, calledThey just accumulate and accumulate - doing more and more damage, minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, day-by-day.Swan's book is staggering in its findings.Swan writes. In addition to that, Swan finds that, on average,"The current state of reproductive affairs can't continue much longer without threatening human survival," writes Swan, adding:That's not hyperbole. That's just science.As if this wasn't terrifying enough, Swan's research finds thatThis is nothing short of a full-scale emergency for humanity.Swan's book echoes previous research, which has found that PFAS harms sperm production, disrupts the male hormone and is correlated to a "reduction of semen quality, testicular volume and penile length". These chemicals are literally confusing our bodies, making them send mix messages and go haywire.Given everything we know about these chemicals, why isn't more being done? Right now, there is a paltry patchwork of inadequate legislation responding to this threat. Laws and regulations vary from country-to-country, region-to-region, and, in the United States, state-to-state. The European Union, for example, has restricted several phthalates in toys and sets limits on phthalates considered- meaning they harm the human reproductive capacities - in food production.Still, aggressive regulation is lacking, not least because of lobbying by chemical industry giants.In the state of Washington, lawmakers managed to pass the, whichThe first chemical classes to be addressed in products includeThe state has taken important steps to address the extent of chemical pollution, but by and large, the United States, like many other countries, is fighting a losing battle because of weak, inadequate legislation.In the United States today, for example,, as the health department there issued a "do not eat" advisory for deer caught near the former air force base because of staggeringly high PFOS levels in the muscle of one deer.And, just the other week,were advised not to drink their water, when tests detected high levels of toxic chemicals. Scientists have found these substances in the blood of nearly all the people they tested in the US.It is a global problem. PFAS has been found in every corner of the globe.And it's killing us, literally, by harming and attacking the very source of life: our reproductive capacities.