"Which way I fly is hell; myself am hell; And in the lowest deep a lower deep, Still threat'ning to devour me, opens wide, To which the hell I suffer seems a heaven." (IV, 75-79) Paradise Lost, John Milton
What's going on in Israel? Has anyone figured it out yet?
Isn't Israel the most vaccinated country in the world?
It is.
Haven't half of all Israelis already been vaccinated?
Yes, they have.
Haven't 90% of all Israelis over 60 (the age-group most likely to die from Covid) already been vaccinated?
Yes.
Then how did "Israel manage to double the number of deaths it accumulated in the prior ten months of the pandemic"..."within two months of intensive inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine"?
And, why did "Israel's Covid-19 cases... spike sharply during the first month of the ... mass vaccination campaign."?
And, why "after just 2 months of ... mass vaccination" are "76% of new Covid-19 cases.. under 39. Only 5.5% are over 60. 40% of critical patients are under 60."?
Did the vaccinations shift the direction of the infection to a different demographic or have the vaccines created a more virulent strain of the virus that targets younger people?
And, why have more pregnant women suddenly entered "critical care" while Covid-19 cases among infants have soared by whopping "1,300%? (from 400 cases in under two-year-olds on November 20 to 5,800 in February 2021)."
And, why have Orthodox Jews and the Israeli Arabs experienced a sudden and dramatic shift in cases and fatalities when both groups had similar numbers prior to the vaccination campaign? Here is an excerpt from an interview with journalist Gilad Atzmon who explains what's actually happened: (See the entire interview at The Unz Review--Go to 20 minute-mark)
"Once the vaccination campaign started, we saw a very interesting shift. While the Orthodox Jews went en masse to get "the jab", the Palestinians (Israeli Arabs) did not follow this pattern. In the early stages of the vaccination campaign, in January, we saw a rise of 15 times as many morbidity cases in the Orthodox Jewish segment while we saw a significant drop (in morbidity) in the Israeli Arab segment. By not taking the vaccine, the level of morbidity dropped sharply. It was then that I began to figure out there was a connection between vaccination and morbidity." (NOTE-The above questions are all taken from articles by Gilad Atzmon at The Unz Review, listed below)
So, what does it all mean? What do these disturbing results tell us about the most aggressive vaccination campaign ever conducted in a country that was effectively sealed off from the rest of the world? (Israel is still in lockdown)
They tell us two things:
- They tell us that the media is spreading disinformation about Israel's fictitious success in fighting Covid-19.
- They tell us that the vaccinations created a new strain of the infection that may be more contagious and more lethal than the original.
Bingo. The vaccines are the source of a new mutation that is being blamed on the Brazilian, South African, UK or any other "variant" diversions that are being invoked to create a credible excuse for what the authors of this farce already know to be true: That the vaccines themselves may be the source of the problem, the source of the demographic shift, the source of the new cases, the source of the new hospitalizations and the source of the new fatalities. It's worth noting, that we are dealing with a 100%-synthetic cocktail that is designed to do precisely what it is now doing in Israel, UK, Portugal, UAE and all the other countries that are currently injecting large portions of their populations with this toxic substance."The evidence collected in Israel points at a close correlation between mass vaccination, cases and deaths. This correlation points at the possibility that it is the vaccinated who actually spread the virus or even a range of mutants that are responsible for the radical shift in symptoms above." ("Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Admits Israel Is the 'World's Lab.'", Gilad Atzmon, The Unz Review)
And what role is the media playing in this unprecedented tragedy?
They're playing the same role they always play; they're carrying water for the big pharmaceutical companies and the deep-pocket powerbrokers who own them. Big surprise, eh? Now check out this excerpt from an article at Technology Review:
So according to this article- and hundreds of others like it- everything in Israel is just hunky-dory. Things just couldn't be better. According to the authors, the new mRNA vaccines are:"A leaked scientific report jointly prepared by Israel's health ministry and Pfizer claims that the company's Covid-19 vaccine is stopping nine out of 10 infections and the country could approach herd immunity by next month.
The study, based on the health records of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, finds that the vaccine may sharply curtail transmission of the coronavirus. "High vaccine uptake can meaningfully stem the pandemic and offers hope for eventual control of the pandemic as vaccination programs ramp up across the rest of the world," according to the authors.
The nationwide study was described by the Israeli news website Ynet on Thursday, and a copy was obtained by MIT Technology Review.
The findings are important because Israel is leading the world in vaccinating its population, turning the country into real-life laboratory to understand if vaccines can end the pandemic....
The draft report confirms that the vaccine is able to cut covid-19 illness and deaths by more than 93% and also provides the first large-scale evidence that the vaccine may prevent most infections, including those that don't cause symptoms....
Other analyses suggest that serious infections and deaths have fallen among older Israelis, who got the vaccine first, but not among those younger than 44 who have not been vaccinated.
The Israeli report describes observations made during three weeks in January and February when researchers were able to compare health records of unvaccinated people and people who had gotten their second shot more than a week before. They then compared the groups for five covid-19 outcomes: infection, symptoms, hospitalizations, critical hospitalization, and death. The unpublished study says the vaccine was around 93% effective in preventing symptomatic covid-19....
"Israel provides a unique opportunity to observe the nation-wide impact of an increasing prevalence of immunity on Sars-Cov-2 transmission," the authors wrote. Eric Topol, a doctor at Scripps Research in California, who reviewed the document, says that "the blocking of infections here speaks to the vaccine's impact on asymptomatic transmission, which we've been unsure about."..("A leaked report shows Pfizer's vaccine is conquering covid-19 in its largest real-world test", Technology Review)
- Preventing Covid - ("the vaccine may prevent most infections, including those that don't cause symptoms....")
- Stopping transmission - ("sharply curtail transmission"..."covid-19 vaccine is stopping nine out of 10 infection...")
- Reducing hospitalizations - ("the vaccine is able to cut covid-19 illness and deaths by more than 93")
- And paving the way for widespread (herd) immunity- (" the country could approach herd immunity by next month.")
No, it's not true, and "the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan" even admitted it's not true. Here's what she said: "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on." (COVID 19 News Watch Archive, Children's Health Defense)
So, what does that mean?
It means the vaccines don't do what they're supposed to do. They neither prevent one from contracting Covid nor do they stop the infection from spreading to others. So, on the two most critical issues, the vaccines fail. They do, however, relieve Covid symptoms for which they are reportedly 95% effective. But that's not why people get vaccinated. Most people get vaccinated because they think it will prevent them from getting sick and dying. The media has a responsibility to point this out, but of course, they do the exact opposite and try to paper it over with disinformation.
Have you ever gone to Alex Berenson's Twitter account? Berenson is a first-rate journalist who combs through the official data and reports on new developments in Israel daily. He's also followed the vaccination campaign from Day#1 and provides a running commentary on whatever information he gathers. Here are two recent Tweets that help to sum up his views on the campaign:
And, this:The Israeli vaccine miracle is officially over before it began. New serious cases rose week over week and have barely fallen for two weeks 2/13-2/20 699 2/20-2/26 643 2/27-3/5 660 After falling for much of February, total serious cases haven't budged in the last 10 days... Alex Berenson
We'll leave it at that, although Berenson provides (skeptical) updates every day. Our objective here is simply to show that Atzmon's observations are supported by other critics who know how to sift through the baloney and find the truth. Like Atzmon, Berenson, for all his sarcasm, is a truthteller. He knows that most of what is written about Israel's vaccination campaign is a load of malarky.Overall positive tests are rising, and R is above 1, indicating the epidemic is spreading. This comes with most adults vaccinated and nearly the entire high-risk population fully vaccinated..... Alex Berenson
So, let's cut to the chase: What is it we really want to know?
We want to know if Atzmon is right: Is there "a correlation between mass vaccination, cases and deaths"? We want to know if vaccinated people are actually spreading the virus? We want to know if the vaccines have created a new, mutant form of the virus that is more contagious and deadly than the original? We want to know the mRNA vaccines doing more harm than good? And, we want to know if the vaccines are reducing Covid cases or increasing them, reducing hospitalizations or increasing them, and reducing Covid fatalities or increasing them?
Public health officials should either answer these reasonable questions and allay people's fears or take steps to terminate the vaccination campaign immediately. Because, if even a small part of what Atzmon says is true, then we may be precipitating the biggest global public health crisis in history. There's simply no way to know how many people will needlessly die or suffer irreparable physical harm due to the hasty implementation of a potentially-genocidal program that was authored and supported by billionaire activists and their allies who settled on mass vaccination as a means for achieving their own deranged political objectives.
And I'm not the only one who feels this way. Consider the comments of Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, who is "an independent virologist and vaccine expert who was formerly employed at GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation." Here's what Dr. Vanden Bossche said in an open letter titled, "Why mass vaccination amidst a pandemic creates an irrepressible monster". The letter was directed to "all authorities, scientists and experts around the world, to whom this concerns..." to immediately halt mass Covid vaccination, claiming there is compelling evidence that the mass rollout will dramatically worsen the consequences of the pandemic.' Here's an excerpt:
Is Dr. Vanden Bossche right? Is our "extensive and erroneous human intervention" (the vaccines) "going to wipe out large parts of our human population"? Have these vaccines turned "a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction?" Have the "current COVID-19 vaccines"... "increasingly turn vaccine recipients into asymptomatic carriers who are shedding virus"?? Are we now facing the biggest and most deadly public health disaster in history?"Basically, we'll very soon be confronted with a super-infectious virus that completely resists our most precious defence mechanism: The human immune system.
From all of the above, it's becoming increasingly difficult to imagine how the consequences of the extensive and erroneous human intervention in this pandemic are not going to wipe out large parts of our human population. One could only think of very few other strategies to achieve the same level of efficiency in turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction....
If we, human beings, are committed to perpetuating our species, we have no choice left but to eradicate these highly infectious viral variants. This will, indeed, require large vaccination campaigns. However, NK cell-based vaccines will primarily enable our natural immunity to be better prepared (memory!) and to induce herd immunity (which is exactly the opposite of what current COVID-19 vaccines do as those increasingly turn vaccine recipients into asymptomatic carriers who are shedding virus). So, there is not one second left for gears to be switched and to replace the current killer vaccines by life-saving vaccines.
I am appealing to the WHO and all stakeholders involved, no matter their conviction, to immediately declare such action as THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN." ("Is Dr Geert Vanden Bossche Right That "Vaccination Amidst a Pandemic Creates an Irrepressible Monster"?, Lockdown Skeptics)
We believe he is right. We also believe that the alarming data that Atzmon helped to uncover, is just the tip of the iceberg. We think this insidious vaccination Frankenstein is going to trigger an avalanche of late-developing diseases and mental afflictions that will plague the world for the next century or so. And, no, we do not accept that this bloody assault on humanity is accidental. Quite the contrary. The only reason that toxic injections — would be put into service without having undergone long-term trials (to determine their safety), would be if mass vaccination factored large in the political agenda of the perpetrators. And that is precisely why the dissembling media has deliberately ramped up the public hysteria to fever pitch just before the campaign was launched. The obvious goal was to make the population as submissive as possible before herding them into inoculation. All of this suggests that the global vaccination campaign is a premeditated criminal operation designed to advance the agenda of elites. Here's more from Atzmon:
Did the CEO of Pfizer really admit that he didn't know whether his vaccine worked or not? Did he actually admit that his vaccine could be contributing to the spread of the virus?"Since Israel morphed into a nation of Guinea pigs, a virus that used to prey on the elderly and those with severe health issues has now changed its nature completely....
The evidence collected in Israel points at a close correlation between mass vaccination, cases and deaths. This correlation points at the possibility that it is the vaccinated who actually spread the virus or even a range of mutants that are responsible for the radical shift in symptoms above.
When Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was asked by NBC whether one could infect others after receiving two doses of the vaccine, Bourla admitted:
"It is something that needs to be confirmed, and the real-world data that we are getting from Israel and other studies will help us understand this better."("Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Admits Israel Is the 'World's Lab.'", Gilad Atzmon, The Unz Review)
What are we to make of this? What is the link between the analysis of Atzmon, Berenson and the vehement warnings of Dr. Vanden Bossche? Is Atzmon correct in saying that the uptick in Covid cases can be traced back to those very countries that accelerated their mass-vaccination campaigns? Here's Atzmon again:
Let's say, for the sake of argument, that Atzmon is right. Let's say, there is, in fact, "a close correlation between mass vaccination, cases and deaths." And let's also say that "This correlation points at the possibility that it is the vaccinated who actually spread the virus or even a range of mutants that are responsible for the radical shift in symptoms above.""Israel's Covid-19 cases per capita spiked sharply and were amongst the highest in the world (if not the highest) during the first month of the 'successful' mass vaccination campaign. Within two months of intensive inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine, Israel managed to double the number of deaths it accumulated in the prior ten months of the pandemic. We are talking about 2, 700 Israeli citizens, a similar number to the amount of IDF soldiers who died in the Yom Kippur war, supposedly the most traumatizing event in modern Israeli history.
When I presented these numbers to UK Column's David Scott just two days ago his reaction was direct and lucid: "what you describe here is, really, a new disease." I am afraid that Scott was correct. This is exactly what we see in Israel...." ("The Israeli Mutant, the IDF Prophecy and the Reality on the Ground", Gilad Atzmon, The Unz Review)
Is that even possible? Can people who have been vaccinated become super-spreaders of a more virulent and lethal form of the virus?
Yes, they can. They can become carriers of a more deadly strain of the infection and kill hundreds of others they come in contact with before dying themselves. Just look at this excerpt from a 2015 article at PBS. It helps to explain the phenomenon that Atzmon suggests in his observations. The article is titled, "This chicken vaccine makes its virus more dangerous":
There it is in black and white. If you create a "leaky vaccine" that "merely reduces symptoms" but does NOT "keep patients from getting infected and transmitting the virus", then "you would need monitor the vaccine response for either a large or isolated population for a long time.""The deadliest strains of viruses often take care of themselves — they flare up and then die out. This is because they are so good at destroying cells and causing illness that they ultimately kill their host before they have time to spread. But a chicken virus that represents one of the deadliest germs in history breaks from this conventional wisdom, thanks to an inadvertent effect from a vaccine. Chickens vaccinated against Marek's disease rarely get sick. But the vaccine does not prevent them from spreading Marek's to unvaccinated birds. "With the hottest strains, every unvaccinated bird dies within 10 days. ...
In fact, rather than stop fowl from spreading the virus, the vaccine allows the disease to spread faster and longer than it normally would, a new study finds. The scientists now believe that this vaccine has helped this chicken virus become uniquely virulent... The study was published on Monday in the journal PLOS Biology....
The reason this is a problem for Marek's disease is because the vaccine is "leaky." A leaky vaccine is one that keeps a microbe from doing serious harm to its host, but doesn't stop the disease from replicating and spreading to another individual. On the other hand, a "perfect" vaccine is one that sets up lifelong immunity that never wanes and blocks both infection and transmission.
In recent years, experts have wondered if leaky vaccines were to blame for the emergence of these hot strains. The 1970s introduction of the Marek's disease immunizations for baby chicks kept the poultry industry from collapse, but people soon learned that vaccinated birds were catching "the bug" without subsequently dying. Then, over the last half century, symptoms for Marek's worsened. Paralysis was more permanent; brains more quickly turned to mush....
Read's group started their investigation by exposing vaccinated and unvaccinated Rhode Island Red chickens to one of five Marek's disease strains that ranged from hot to cold. The hottest strains killed every unvaccinated bird within 10 days, and the team noticed that barely any virus was shed from the feathers of the chickens during that time. In contrast, vaccination extended the lifespan of birds exposed to the hottest strains, with 80 percent living longer than two months. But the vaccinated chickens were transmitting the virus, shedding 10,000 times more virus than an unvaccinated bird.
"Previously, a hot strain was so nasty, it wiped itself out. Now, you keep its host alive with a vaccine, then it can transmit and spread in the world," Read said. "So, it's got an evolutionary future, which it didn't have before."
But does this evolutionary future breed more dangerous viruses?
This study argues yes. In a second experiment, unvaccinated and vaccinated chickens were infected with one of the five Marek's disease strains, and then put into a second arena with a second set of unimmunized birds, known as sentinels.... The virus spread to sentinel birds nine days faster if it came from a vaccinated chicken versus an unvaccinated one. In addition, sentinels died faster when exposed to vaccinated chickens versus unvaccinated chickens.
"One way to look at that experiment is that shows vaccinating birds kills unvaccinated birds. The vaccination of one group of birds leads to the transmission of a virus so hot that it kills the other birds, said Read said......
"Our concern here, primarily and foremost, is whether this is going to happen with any of the vaccines that we give to people," said molecular biology James Bull of the University of Texas Austin, who specializes in the evolution of viruses and bacteria....
To test the imperfect vaccine hypothesis in humans, you would need monitor the vaccine response for either a large or isolated population for a long time. Doing this would allow a researcher to gauge how the vaccine interacts with the virus and if that relationship is evolving. Does the vaccine merely reduce symptoms, or does it also keep patients from getting infected and transmitting the virus?" (""This chicken vaccine makes its virus more dangerous", PBS)
In other words, in order to avoid a horrific catastrophe that could involve the deaths of millions of people, long-term trials are absolutely essential.
It is imperative that the mRNA vaccines be terminated until there is verifiable proof that they are safe.
Notes:
