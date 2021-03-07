Wow. Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has claimed that protesters arrested in Portland were just people wanting good things to happen, and maybe the Biden DOJ agrees.
We're reminded of Kamala Harris promoting a bail fund for people arrested for taking part in riots in Minneapolis.
From KGW.com:
Some of the most serious charges dropped include four defendants charged with assaulting a federal officer, which is a felony. More than half of the dropped charges were "dismissed with prejudice," which several former federal prosecutors described as extremely rare. "Dismissed with prejudice" means the case can't be brought back to court.Obviously exceptions applied.
The dismissal of protest cases runs counter to the tough talk coming from the U.S. Department of Justice last summer. Billy Williams, then-U.S. Attorney for Oregon, vowed there would be consequences for the nightly graffiti, fires and vandalism outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.
"Make no mistake: those who commit violence in the name of protest, will be investigated, arrested, prosecuted, and face prison time," said Williams in a Sept. 25, 2020 press release.
Comment: