© REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Portland police say officers "remained out of sight as much as possible" after being pelted with snowballs by protesters, who would go on to damage multiple businesses after the police retreat.Portland, Oregon continues to deal with protests turning violent, even though police are bending over backward to stay out of sight - according to the latest police statements on Friday's violent protest.Despite heavy snowfall, 30 to 50 protesters marched on Friday night to the Central Precinct, according to the Portland Police Department."Quit your job!" protesters yelled at officers as they were pelted with snowballs. The cops did not engage.Portland Police are now seeking information on the identity of the protesters, but zero arrests were made on Friday evening.Despite the headline to their statement, the department did go on to call the protesters a "hostile group."Other critics noted the casual response of officers to the Portland group as business-as-usual for the city, which has dealt with numerous violent protests from Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups, who have clashed with police for months now and at times have caused significant property damage."Meanwhile in PDX: 'No one was arrested,'" 'No Safe Spaces' producer Owen Brennan tweeted