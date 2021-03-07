Earth Changes
Fata morgana: Rare 'hovering ship' superior mirage photographed off coast of Cornwall, UK
BBC
Sun, 07 Mar 2021 12:38 UTC
David Morris took a photo of the ship near Falmouth, Cornwall.
BBC meteorologist David Braine said the "superior mirage" occurred because of "special atmospheric conditions that bend light".
He said the illusion is common in the Arctic, but can appear "very rarely" in the UK during winter.
Mr Morris said he was "stunned" after capturing the picture while looking out to sea from the hamlet of Gillan
Mr Braine said: "Superior mirages occur because of the weather condition known as a temperature inversion, where cold air lies close to the sea with warmer air above it.
"Since cold air is denser than warm air, it bends light towards the eyes of someone standing on the ground or on the coast, changing how a distant object appears.
Reader Comments
otherwise who's to say the photo wasn't photoshopped.... and why, when you enlarge the photo, is the area, lengthwise along the hull, lighter blue colour ?
irregularities just make me say hmmm. that's all.
.why is the sea right next to the ship not part of the ship in the air?
Comment: It's possible that this is yet another sign of the increasingly cooler conditions on our planet: