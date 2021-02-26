© Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images



Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said that a pre-Jan. 6 intelligence assessment suggested that Antifa, Proud Boys, and extremist groups would partake in the Jan. 6 event in Washington.It added that an "intelligence assessment indicated that the January 6th protests/rallies were 'expected to be similar to the previous Million MAGA March rallies in November and December 2020, which drew tens of thousands of participants," adding that faulty intelligence was to blame for the outmanned Capitol defenders' failure to anticipate the riots.Sund and other officials attempted to blame various federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as demonstrators overwhelmed security barriers, broke windows and doors, and sent lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers.But Sund told senators on Tuesday that the incident wasn't his agency's fault.And he argued that the incident was "coordinated," adding that some rioters had "climbing gear."Acting D.C. Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee III told the Senate panel that rioters were using radio communication and hand signals.A second hearing, expected next week, will examine the response of the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI.The panels may also hold closed-door interviews. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, said they might want to ask for phone records to clear up some of the discrepancies between officials.