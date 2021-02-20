Puppet Masters
Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
ABC News
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 20:40 UTC
The police officials suggested that the fence remain in place until September, in part because investigators are tracking continuing threats against lawmakers and the Capitol complex, the person said. The threats range in specificity and credibility, but they include online chatter about extremist groups potentially returning to Washington and to the Capitol in the coming weeks, the person told AP.
The police officials said the fence is needed as a physical barrier to prevent a potential repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win, the person said. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the melee.
The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
But despite the recommendation, it is unclear how long the fence will remain surrounding the Capitol grounds with dozens of lawmakers growing tired of it and an increased push in Congress for it to come down.
More than 40 Republicans signed onto a letter two weeks ago calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the fence and arrange for thousands of National Guard troops - sent to Washington to protect the Capitol complex after January's riot - to go home.
The lawmakers said they were concerned about reports the fencing may be made permanent.
"It's time for healing and it's time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward," the letter read.
The acting Capitol Police chief has said "vast improvements" are needed to improve the physical security of the Capitol complex and that she would recommend permenant fencing to help better secure Congress.
"I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," the acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, said in a statement late last month.
The Senate is scheduled to hold its first hearings next week to examine the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, calling in the former chief of Capitol Police and the former heads of security for the House and Senate, all three of whom resigned immediately after the attack.
Comment: What does it say about the current administration that they need to have razor wire fencing and armed guards to protect them against the public they supposedly serve?
More from RT:
After US Capitol Police called for National Guard troops and razor wire to stay in place through March, citing online chatter by 'QAnon,' two Republican members of Congress accused them of drumming up excuses for the 'occupation.'See also:
Several thousand troops and fencing topped with razor wire around the US Capitol - deployed after the January 6 riot - ought to stay in place at least through the end of March, lawmakers were told on Thursday. According to a report in Newsweek, Capitol Police were alarmed by online chatter by followers of the 'QAnon' conspiracy saying that former President Donald Trump will be inaugurated on March 4.
"Trump isn't getting reinstated until after he wins the 2024 election," quipped Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), a close ally of the former president. "Also, does this strike anyone as possible threat construction to justify the ongoing occupation of Washington DC?"
...
His sentiments were quickly seconded by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), a libertarian-leaning Republican.
"De-occupy DC. Send our great soldiers home. There is no threat, but the swamp wants to project that image so they can pass new laws to steal your liberty," Massie tweeted on Thursday evening.
...
The newest pretext for maintaining the military presence is chatter by so-called "sovereign citizens," who allegedly argued that every US president since Ulysses S. Grant has been illegitimate and that Trump will be inaugurated as the 19th - rather than the 45th - chief executive on March 4, the traditional inauguration date before it was moved to January 20 in 1933.
Reader Comments
R.C.
..
"...time for healing,...removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward,"?
Hey! You're right aBc!
What day of the week will Pelosi's besties, them maniacal-)ews false flag the all fenced in D.C. AbC?
We gots to know..