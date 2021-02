Protests

Amnesty International has confirmed the withdrawal of its recent designation of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny as a "prisoner of conscience" over his alleged advocacy of violence and discrimination and comments that included hate speech, but reiterated its determination to keep fighting for his release."Amnesty International took an internal decision to stop referring to Aleksei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience in relation to comments he made in the past," Denis Krivosheev, deputy director of Amnesty's Europe and Central Asia office, confirmed to RFE/RL in an e-mailed response.Amnesty also noted that "Navalny has not, to the best of our knowledge, made similar pronouncements in recent years."Navalny "is imprisoned solely for his peaceful anti-corruption research and campaigning, his political activism and his criticism of Putin's government. Our campaign to end the grave injustice done to Navalny and so many others in Russia continues," Amnesty concluded.The rights group's decision was first reported by U.S. journalist Aaron Mate on February 23 and was confirmed to Mediazona by Aleksandr Artemyev, the rights watchdog's media manager for Russia and Eurasia.The 44-year-old Navalny was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after he arrived on January 17 from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent in August 2020 that Navalny says was ordered by Putin and carried out by Russian intelligence.Navalny's arrest for failing to report to the Moscow prison service -- a violation of a suspended sentence related to a 2014 conviction for embezzlement that he and critics say was politically motivated -- sparked anti-government protests in hundreds of cities and led to thousands of arrests.On February 2, Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence was converted to real jail time. His appeal was rejected on February 20, ensuring that Putin's biggest political rival will spend about 2 1/2 years in prison, considering time already spent in detention.In a separate case heard the same day, Navalny was fined 850,000 rubles ($11,500) on charges of slandering a World War II veteran who had participated in a Kremlin-organized promotional video.After Amnesty recognized Navalny as a prisoner of conscience on January 17, saying his arrest was "further evidence that Russian authorities are seeking to silence him," the rights watchdog reportedly began receiving letters of complaint from unknown sources. Navalny's anti-corruption organization has targeted many high-profile Russians, including high-ranking government officials.In the course of his political career, Navalny has also come under criticism for his association with ethnic Russian nationalists and about statements seen as racist and dangerously inflammatory.