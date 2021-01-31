© George Szamuely/Twitter

"Navalny is a convicted felon, found guilty of fraud and embezzlement by a Russian court in 2014. But his jail sentence had been suspended with the condition that he report regularly to Russia's prison authorities. A normal condition.



For nearly five months, however, he had sojourned out of the country as a de facto guest of German authorities. That's a brazen breach of his parole conditions. And the Russian prison service was right in issuing him a warning at the end of last month that violation of his suspended jail term risked the sentence being converted into detention behind bars.



It's a sovereign matter of Russian laws that on returning to Russia at the weekend Navalny was arrested and is now in custody awaiting court proceedings in coming weeks on whether to revoke his suspended sentence.



There are good grounds to believe the Russian blogger-cum-media-activist is funded and directed by Western intelligence services. Everything about his gadfly campaigning smacks of orchestration as an agent provocateur.



The way that Navalny has coordinated closely with Western media and intelligence outfits like Bellingcat to peddle the story that he was allegedly poisoned with Soviet nerve agent Novichok is strong evidence of his provocateur function. And the way that Western media routinely "report" the alleged poisoning as if it is fact is demonstration of how such media are totally dominated by propaganda service to geopolitical agenda.



When Navalny was treated in a Russian hospital after apparently becoming suddenly ill on August 20 onboard a flight to Moscow from Siberia, the doctors found no poisons in his system. The medics said the apparent illness was due to metabolic shock from possible misuse of his own medicines for diabetes, depression and perhaps excess alcohol.



Conspicuously, days later after he was airlifted for further hospital treatment in Berlin, then the German authorities announced they had detected poisoning with nerve agent.



No evidence has ever been presented by the German authorities or other NATO laboratories in such a way that is independently verifiable.



Russia has been denied access to any of their alleged data in order to verify, yet Moscow is condemned for not carrying out a criminal investigation into the alleged poisoning...."

"...three days before Biden's inauguration, Alexei Navalny (having supposedly only just survived the poison the FSB placed "in his underpants"), returned to Russia. Where he was promptly arrested for violating the terms of his bail.



He knew he would be arrested if he returned to Russia, so his doing so was pure theatre. That fact is only underlined by the media's reaction to his 30 day jail sentence.



Yes, that's thirty DAYS, not years. He'll be out before spring. Even if he's convicted of the numerous charges of embezzlement and fraud, he faces only 3 years in prison.



Nevertheless, already the familiar Russia-baiters in the media are comparing him to Nelson Mandela.



...On the same day as Biden's inauguration, the European Parliament announced that Russia should be punished for arresting Navalny, by having the Nordstream 2 pipeline project closed down. (Closing this pipeline down would open up the European market to buy US gas, instead of Russia. This is a complete coincidence).



It doesn't stop there, already Western pundits and Russian "celebrities" are trying to encourage street protests in support of Alexei Navalny..."

"Alexei Navalny has never held any elected office, his political party doesn't have a single MP in the Duma, and he polls at roughly 2% support with the Russian people."

Police Brutality?

"Here in St. P. about 3000 people showed up to demonstrate yesterday. For a city of 5 million that's around 0.06% of the population.



Of these, at least 1000 were bloggers, journalists and photographers there to cover the event; at least 500 were undercover police dressed as protesters and there to prevent outbreaks of violence; another 300 or so were street fighters paid through USAid, NED, various Soros-funded NGOs and other foreign sources; another 300-400 were underage schoolkids who showed up because they were told there would be a party by TikTok and YouTube videos; some of the rest were the usual disgruntled idiots who always show up for any sort of protest; and the rest were just random gawkers who had nothing to do on a Saturday.



So, is Navalny really an "Oppositionsführer", as the Germans insist on calling him? Draw your own conclusions."

"I put the picture together by listening to Russian cops grouse about not getting the weekend off. The only difference between St. P in Moscow is that in Moscow the crowd was 5k instead 3k, adding up to 0.04% of the population rather than 0.06%."

"They are fully aware the police won't do anything extreme unless they themselves turn to something extreme."

"Some of them are paid to protest and antagonize. When I was a student in 2001, there were people who offered something like $15-20 to protest for 2-3 hours in front of the State Duma holding whatever banner they give you."

"I am sincerely, deeply sorry, ma'am. Please believe me, the situation was very difficult for us. Literally, five minutes before, they poured liquid over my helmet, my visor was still fogged over. I swear to you, when I understood what happened, I was in shock, it's a tragedy."

Where Is The Media Outrage And Tears For Western Police Brutality?

"...19 GJs who have lost an eye to the "sub-lethal" LBD40 bullet launcher that is being liberally used by security forces during GJ protests across France. The LBD40 is the evolution of the notorious "flashball bullet," 10 times the velocity of a paintball. The modern LBD40 launcher is a very accurate instrument with a "red-dot" laser pointer sight that ensures pinpoint targeting of civilians."



...While it is classified as a "sub-lethal" weapon, when used in violation of police regulations, at close range and in unstable crowd environments, it is lethal and capable of terrible damage to a human body — particularly the face, which appears to be a favorite target of the national police in France.



...Previous investigations have revealed that the GLIF4 grenade, or "grenade de desencerclement," has also been condemned by an internal French police laboratory inquiry and recommendations have been submitted to the Interior Ministry for the banning of their use in crowd-control operations. The GLIF4 contains 25g of TNT, emits 165 decibels, and may contain CS or tear gas in powder form or 10g rubber pellets released upon detonation. These grenades have been responsible for the amputation of hands, hematomas, and the formation of necrotic tissue among the GJ demonstrators.



...Despite all the evidence of the traumatic effects of these weapons upon civilians, the French Council of State ruled that the LBD40 was a necessary instrument of "self-defence" for the forces of "law and order..."

"All of a sudden there were these bright, blinding spotlights, so you could see each other, but you couldn't see [the police]. Every once in awhile you could hear someone scream who had been hit by a rubber bullet."



"I was tear gassed over 15 times, which made it hard to breathe and left my face burning for hours," recalls Cheyenne, a young native woman from Michigan. "I got hosed down with a water cannon in freezing temperatures leaving me hypothermic, and I was slammed into a barbed wire barricade out of panic caused by the police after a flash grenade was thrown and caught fire to a field."



Another young native man from the Ojibwe nation said "He shot me with a rubber bullet right in the belly button, and when I showed him that he had hurt me, he just smiled and shot both my kneecaps".

Peaceful Protesters?

Media Tactics 2019 and 2021: A Protest or a "Walk"?

Navalny: Russia's Guaido

Which is precisely what they're doing with Navalny.

Navalny's Piss-Poor Propaganda

In Conclusion