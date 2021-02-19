© REUTERS / KENNY KATOMBE

Another mysterious monolith has appeared, this time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - only to be later destroyed by frightened locals.Reuters suggested that some locals were afraid of the monolith and believed it had been placed there by aliens or the Illuminati.According to the BBC, the crowd just wanted to see what was inside and what exactly the metal object was made of.Local Mayor Bayllon Gaibene told the broadcaster that he had sent out some of the material for research to find out about its origins.