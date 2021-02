© Getty Images / Dave Thompson



BBC World News has been banned from the Chinese airwaves, Beijing's state-controlled TV network announced. The tit-for-tat move comes after the UK media regulator, Ofcom, revoked the broadcast license of the Chinese CGTN network.China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced the ban on Thursday, stating that the BBC's reports "violated the requirements that news should be truthful and fair, harmed China's national interests, and undermined China's national unity."The "reports" in question likely refer to BBC Newsnight's coverage of China's Xinjiang province, where the government is detaining Uighur Muslims in what it calls a "deradicalization" program. Western governments and activists have accused Beijing of waging a campaign of genocide against the Uighurs.Ofcom pulled the license after it investigated the broadcaster and found it was controlled by China Central Television, which, as part of the China Media Group, is "controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and therefore disqualified from holding a broadcast licence under UK laws."Ofcom said it would also sanction CGTN for alleged "impartiality, and fairness and privacy breaches."The paper, which is considered to communicate the position of the Chinese government, said if the BBC chooses to be a "rumormonger" against China, it would have to "bear the consequences."In a statement later on Thursday, the BBC said it was "disappointed" with China's decision.