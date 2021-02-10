But the thing is, having a less than stellar psychological framework has a direct effect on our physical health. The central nervous system is directly connected to the immune system, providing a suspected pathway to exist between thoughts and emotions directly affecting the robusticity of our immune response. In other words, negative thoughts and feelings can actually make us sick.
There's also the concept of the "nocebo effect," sometimes referred to as the evil twin of the placebo effect, which has been talked about in the literature since the 1960s'. It's the well documented phenomenon where someone's negative expectations can lead them to manifest negative symptoms, even if they're not exposed to the treatment (or the virus). You might be sick if you feel sick, but then again, it might be your head playing games with your body.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the psychological consequences of the covid "pandemic" - how the constant fear and disconnection is affecting our collective mental (and therefore physical) health.
Comment: YouTube has been cracking down on any Covid dissent, although they seem to be selective in what they censor as previous shows have had what could be termed as 'more critical' content. As it is our 2nd strike on the channel, our days on YouTube are likely to be numbered so please be sure to follow us on lbry.tv or Brighteon!
