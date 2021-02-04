This is a historic occasion, indeed!
BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg is overwhelmingly confirmed as transportation secretary and, by a 86-to-13 vote, now becomes the first openly gay Cabinet member in American history.Well, Matt, ackshually ...
— Matt Viser (@mviser) February 2, 2021
Yeah, Matt. Didn't you get the memo? These people did:
It's very important to note that Pete Buttigieg is the first Senate-confirmed openly LGBTQ cabinet official. It's very, very important to note that.
Because if they don't, it throws a wrench into their narrative.
Richard Grenell ... why does that name sound so familiar?
Maybe Richard Grenell can tell us:
See what he did there?
Very.
The Left and media love to shift goalposts. If Richard Grenell were a liberal, they'd have commissioned poems about his historic cabinet membership. But only liberals can be stunning and brave. Conservatives can't be — unless they're liberals.
Sure would be nice if they'd put the goalposts down for a minute and just acknowledge the existence of pioneering conservatives.