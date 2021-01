© Reuters / Eva Plevier



Woman knocked over & left bleeding after water cannon fires from close

Dutch PM condemns turbulent anti-curfew protests as 'criminal violence', says restrictions will remain in place

Police faced off with curfew-defying crowds in The Hague, Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Enschede, Venlo, Stein, Roermond, Oosterhout, Breda and elsewhere across the nation for the second day in a row on Sunday.At least 190 people, including minors, were detained in Amsterdam alone, where some 1,500 protesters gathered at the central Museum Square, according to local media.While, some sitting on a field with their banners, authorities declared the entire gathering was illegal under the current Covid lockdown rules, and police forcefully dispersed it using water cannons and batons.In Eindhoven, hundreds of protesters clashed with police, pelting fireworks and rocks at officers and police vans, whileMeanwhile,at the Medisch Spectrum Twente, forcing the hospital to request additional security.Later in the evening, multiple fires were burning in the streets of The Hague, with rioters reportedly setting a police motorcycle ablaze after forcing an officer to flee.The mayor of Venlo was forced to issue an emergency order, after an unruly mob roamed the streets smashing storefronts, shooting fireworks and throwing stones.Dutch Royal Military police were deployed to contain the unrest in Stein and Roermond.Multiple acts of vandalism were also reported in Oosterhout.Authorities in neighboring Breda and Tilburg both issued emergency decrees, giving police more power to restore public order.In one video purportedly filmed during the skirmish,The impact knocks her hat off as she's pushed into the side of a building and then falls to the ground.Footage taken moments later shows the man leading the injured woman away from the area,. The man is seen briefly turning towards the water cannon and cursing the police as he escorts the woman to safety.The clip is one of many startling scenes caught on camera during Sunday's nationwide unrest. In The Hague, rioters reportedly set a police motorcycle ablaze after forcing an officer to flee.The freshly imposed and poorly received nighttime curfew must stay to curb the spread of Covid-19, Dutch PM Mark Rutte has said, condemning protests against it as "criminal violence" and vowing to treat participants accordingly.Speaking to reporters in The Hague on Monday, Rutte condemned the unrest, insisting it was not a proper protest."This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such," Rutte stated, as he reiterated the need for the restrictions.The rules have been immediately broken at several locations, with the protesters even torching a Covid-19 testing site.The violence grew throughout Sunday and spread across the country. In the capital city of Amsterdam, an unauthorized mass protest promptly devolved into clashes between the anti-curfew crowd and law enforcement,, when Covid-19 cases rose and the government began to roll out stricter measures.The coronavirus tally in the country, whose population stands at over 17 million, is steadily approaching the one million mark, while over 13,500 people have already succumbed to the disease.