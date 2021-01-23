Puppet Masters
Facebook bans UK Socialist Workers Party as dozens of activists removed from platform
The Express
Sat, 23 Jan 2021 20:55 UTC
The social media giant recently announced it was cracking down on accounts that violated its policies against posting content relating to conspiracy theories and militarised social movements. Between August 2020 and January 12, 2021, Facebook has removed more than 78,000 profiles on both Facebook and Instagram. Former US President Donald Trump was also indefinitely suspended on Facebook and Instagram a day after the Capitol riots that left five dead and resulted in his second impeachment earlier this month.
The new rules have meant Facebook has also disabled the accounts of more than 45 left-wing activists and 15 Facebook pages in Britain.
But this has included the Socialist Workers Party, who "fight against racism, exploitation, oppression and environmental destruction".
A spokesman told Express.co.uk: "Facebook has given no reason for disabling the accounts, and has not given any genuine way of appealing what has happened.
"The activists involved have expressed concern that it amounts to a silencing of political activists and left-wing views on Facebook.
"Those who have had their accounts disabled have said they are going to challenge the decision, and demand they are reinstated."
The group also shared their fury over the ban in a blog post for The Socialist Worker, which was sent to Express.co.uk.
They criticised "social media bosses for not being on our side".
They said: "While it's understandable to feel cheered that Trump is being denied a platform, it does throw up questions about the precedent it sets.
"Online platforms are now huge players in the publication of news and how people exchange information.
"But the current situation is a far cry from the hopes of activists that the internet would wrestle information dissemination from the control of bosses.
"So now users can be banned for breaching Facebook's vague 'community guidelines' or, as in the case of Trump, inciting violence.
"A tiny group of people sit in Silicon Valley boardrooms and decide whether this violence is legitimate or illegitimate. These same people head up huge private corporations that can set out appeal processes that amplify or cut off voices.
"The whole history of workers' struggles and battles for liberation have included violent clashes and calls for resistance.
"And for activists organising resistance today, the implications of social media bans have to be carefully considered."
Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs and communications, wrote in a blog post that he was also sceptical of the new rules.
He said: "Whether you believe the decision was justified or not, many people are understandably uncomfortable with the idea that tech companies have the power to ban elected leaders.
"Many argue private companies like Facebook shouldn't be making these big decisions on their own. We agree."
A Facebook spokesperson said: "We continue to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarised social movements, new terms associated with QAnon and how people attempt to skirt our detection, including focusing more on Facebook profiles used to organise and promote these movements and groups on our platform.
"We'll continue consulting experts to inform our strategy and will identify and remove content accordingly.
"These groups are constantly working to avoid our enforcement and we'll continue to study how they evolve in order to keep people safe."
Comment: Breitbart noted the hypocrisy of Facebook restoring the British accounts who then went on to complain that they were different from the far right. Facebook is still denying Trump and US conservatives a voice:
Facebook "bowed to pressure" from "socialists, trade unionists and campaigners", and reinstated the party's main page after a short period, the SWP said in a statement.
The far-left party went on to complain that "dozens of SWP activists and local branch pages remain suspended", however, and called on the tech giant to reinstate their accounts "immediately".
Following the ban, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage remarked: "Maybe this will teach the radical left a lesson about censorship."
The SWP shot back: "Hey Nigel you racist bigot — we're back on Facebook. Another loss for you and your mate Trump. Now get back in your box."
The SWP went on to suggest that they are against big tech censorship, pointing to an article in the far-left newspaper the Socialist Worker — which is published in the United Kingdom by the SWP — in which they warned that Big Tech censorship may be turned against leftist activists.
The Trotskyist party seemingly backtracked on their alleged principled stance later, however, sharing a post on social media which said: "Far-right social media being shut down for inciting violence and hatred is not the same as [the SWP's Facebook] being shut down for just being far-left."
Unlike the prompt about-face from Facebook on the banning of the SWP, the Silicon Valley giant has said that it has "no plans to lift" the suspension of Donald Trump from their site. Executives at the site have also reportedly claimed that the blacklisting of Mr Trump stopped a "coup".
Counter-extremism campaigner Maajid Nawaz said of the action against the SWP: "Many cheered banning Trump while some of us screamed from the rooftops that this is where it was headed. Defending a principle is not defending the person. That's a basic tenet of human rights."
Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it would be expanding its censorship purge, barring advertisements for firearm accessories in the United States as well as removing any posts containing "Stop the Steal" rhetoric.
Following the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Big Tech giants have seemingly become more active in targeting far-left groups for censorship as well, with journalist Andy Ngo reporting that several high profile Antifa accounts were purged from Twitter following inauguration day riots in Portland by militant leftist groups.
Glenn Greenwald added, "Congrats to all who urged this system."
In reality, they are complicit in the coup that installed the undead, unelected badun into the White House.