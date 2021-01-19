Donald Trump has been called "literally" many things over the years, and he sees out his term in office as "literally a terrorist leader," and his supporters "literally white supremacists in need of deprogramming," according to certain Democrat politicians.Discussing the fallout from the 'Storming of the Capitol' on January 6th, and the strange "virtual inauguration" of incoming president Joe Biden, Joe and Niall assess what, if any, flare-up is likely in the US capital in the coming days.