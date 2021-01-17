© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As the 2nd magnetic field begins to form in the outer solar system with intercoupling of Jupiter / Saturn / Uranus / Pluto the magnetic intensification line was crossed at the Great Conjunction on the 2020 winter solstice. The extremes and difficulty moving forward with global food production will reset the civilization anyway. Snow near Yemen border, cross country skiing in Madrid after the blizzard, 10 feet of snow again in Japan, massive algae blooms off Namibia, record snow Morocco, 5+ARK storm west coast USA , this week.