© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich ; inset : Facebook / Nationales Medienkollektiv - NMK



"The jury of the Ukraine in European Dialogue fellowship program has been requested by the IWM Collegium to reconsider the award of a fellowship to Olena Semenyaka,"

"We take the information recently brought to our attention very seriously and will issue an official statement tomorrow."

"condemns and distances itself clearly from the extreme right-wing statements and actions of Olena Semenyaka."

"make every effort to check why its political activity in relevant far-right circles has escaped the attention of the jury responsible for the selection. The institute deeply regrets this and has withdrawn Semenyaka's Fellowship with immediate effect since the facts have become known."

Olena Semenyaka, who has been called "The First Lady of Ukrainian Nationalism," was due to take up a Junior Visiting Fellowship at the Vienna-based Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in January.However, on Monday, the college told RT that the arrangement was now under review in response to allegations raised online.A spokesperson said:In the meantime, a profile of Semenyaka on the institute's website, expressing her interest in dialectics and Ukrainian politics, was deleted.Since then, the IWM has published a formal statement online in which its leadershipIt added that the institute willBoth the US and Russia find rare common ground regarding the group, which is banned by Moscow and barred from receiving support by the US Congress. American Democrats have even pushed for members of the associated paramilitary Azov Battalion to be prosecuted as terrorists. Semenyaka has been listed as the group's "co-ordinator of international relations."Ivan Katchanovski, a political scientist at the University of Ottawa in Canada, summed up the activist's involvement with a string of ultranationalist iniatives and brought her "Orwellian" fellowship to light on Twitter. He also reposted a widely shared picture purporting to show Semenyaka performing a Nazi salute while holding a swastika banner. It is unclear when the photograph might have been taken. Given her prominence, and the fact that she has been a focus of research herself in Slavic studies spheres, it is unclear why her fellowship was not subject to more scrutiny in the first place.According to a research paper by Adrien Nonjon of George Washington University, published late last year,The IWM is a political studies and sociology institute founded in 1982 by Polish political philosopher Krzysztof Michalski. Among its fellows are Canadian philosopher Charles Taylor, and Timothy Snyder, professor of History at Yale University. Snyder is a controversial figure given his perceived advocacy for American liberal democracy in Central and Eastern Europe, and has been a critical chronicler of Ukrainian nationalist movements.In his book, 'The Reconstruction of Nations', the American historian describes how two Ukrainian groups, the Ukranian Insurgent Army (UPA) and the Organization of Ukranian Nationalists (OUN)-Bandera, their ranks bolstered by defections from the Nazi-raised local levies of the SS Galicia, torched churches with entire congregations still inside during WWII. According to Snyder, "they displayed beheaded, crucified, dismembered, or disemboweled bodies, to encourage remaining Poles to flee."