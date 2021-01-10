© Pixabay

this preceded the wet and cold phase of the 1310s and the resulting great famine of 1315-21

In the journal Climate of the Past, researchers from the Leibniz Institutes for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe (GWZO) and Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) write thatBoth the medieval and recent weather patternsdue to the increased warming of the Arctic. According to the Leibniz researchers' hypothesis based on their comparison of the 1302-07 and 2018 droughts,The published study presents preliminary findings of the Freigeist Junior Research Group on the Dantean Anomaly (1309-1321) at the Leibniz Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe (GWZO). Funded by the Volkswagen Stiftung,The Leipzig-based researchers. These areas have been little studied with regard to the Great Famine thus far, but offer a variety of historical sources for the reconstruction of extreme meteorological events and their socio-economic effects, including how vulnerable societies were at the time. "We want to show that. The inclusion of humanities research clearly contributes to a better understanding of the social consequences of climate change in the past and to drawing conclusions for the future," explains Dr Martin Bauch from the GWZO, who heads the junior research group.The study now publishedAdministrative records from Siena (Italy), the County of Savoy (France) and the associated region of Bresse shed light on economic developments there. Using the data, it was possible, for example, to. Since these yields depend strongly on climatic factors such as temperature and precipitation, it is thus possible to draw conclusions about the climate in the respective production years.From the perspective of climate history, this was the most severe drought of the 13th and 14th centuries.reports Dr. Thomas Labbé from the GWZO.Based on the recorded effects, the team reconstructed the historical weather conditions between the summer of 1302 and 1307. Through evaluations of the 2018 drought and similar extreme events, it is now known that, in such cases, a so-called "precipitation seesaw" usually prevails.In 2018, for example, very stable lows lay over the North Atlantic and southern Europe for a long time, which led to heavy precipitation there and an extreme drought in between in central Europe," explains meteorologist Dr Patric Seifert from TROPOS, who was responsible for reconstructing the large-scale weather situations for the study. The analysis of the possible large-scale weather situations indicates that between 1303 and 1307, a strong, stable high pressure system predominated over central Europe, which explains the extreme drought in these years.The analysis of these historical weather situations is particularly interesting given the ongoing discussion about how climate change in the Arctic affects weather patterns in Europe. In recent decades, the Arctic has warmed more than twice as much as other regions of the world.This phenomenon, called "Arctic Amplification," is being studied by a DFG Collaborative Research Centre led by the University of Leipzig. One theory assumes that the disproportionate warming of the Arctic causes the temperature differences-and thus also the atmospheric dynamics-between the mid-latitudes and the region around the North Pole to decrease. As a result, according to a common hypothesis, weather patterns may persist longer than in the past. "Even if it was a phase of cooling in the Middle Ages and we are now living in a phase of man-made warming, there could be parallels.Seifert cautions.In their study, the researchers recorded a. Fires were a great danger for the densely constructed cities in the Middle Ages, where there were no fire brigades like there are today."We think our analysis is the first to find a correlation between fires and droughts over a two-hundred-year period.The wooden structures in medieval houses did not dry out immediately. But once they did, they ignited very easily," explains Bauch. Contemporaries were also aware of the connection between drought and fire: during dry periods, citizens were obliged to place buckets of water next to their front doors-a primitive sort of fire extinguisher, to be kept available at all times. It was only later that municipalities organized fire brigades, for example in Florence around 1348. Major infrastructural measures in response to the droughts have survived in the cities of northern Italy: Parma and Siena invested in larger, deeper wells, and Siena also bought a harbor on the Mediterranean coast, which it expanded after the drought years of 1302-04 in order to be able to import grain and become less dependent on domestic production."According to our analysis,was a once-in-a-century event with regard to its duration. No other drought reached these dimensions in the 13th and 14th centuries.concludes Annabell Engel, M.A., from GWZO. In connection with global warming, researchers expect more frequent extreme events such as droughts. While, the first decade of the 14th century, unlike the 1310s, has been the focus of little research so far.The Leibniz researchers have now been able to show for the first time that exceptionally dry summers between 1302 and 1304 to the south of the Alps and 1304 and 1307 north of the Alps were the result of stable weather conditions and disparately distributed precipitation. The study thus sheds new light on the first years of the 14th century with its dramatic changes and draws a link to modern climate changes. "However, it is difficult to draw conclusions about future climatic developments in the 21st century from our study. While, in the modern age, humans are exerting artificial influence on the climate, as well," note Bauch and Seifert.