

Two Amazing Admissions from Pfizer and Moderna

The DNA template used does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person.

The DNA template (SARS-Cov2, Gen Bank:MN9089473) was generated via a combination of gene synthesis and recombinant DNA technology.

It is a genetic-engineered drug designed to have its effect through some sort of modification of

your

DNA. If that isn't a scary proposition, I don't know what is.

Recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer. It is designed so that it can plug and play interchangeably with different programs. In our case, the "program" or "app" is our mRNA drug — the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein.

You can resolve to live your life with integrity. Let your credo be this: Let the lie come into the world, let it even triumph. But not through me.

I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Those words seem almost absurd to say right now, given all that is happening in the world, but hopefully we all continue to experience wonders and joy. We are living in the midst of world-shaking, cosmic events, the likes of which most people never get to experience. We are finding new friends, finding our courage, and many of us are finding our voices as we speak out against the treachery we see all around us. Many of us are finding our way back to divine inspiration and new meaning in our lives. We all have to admit and accept that we simply can't and don't know where this all will lead, but that has always been the case. Now, more than ever, it's time to enjoy the ride.Today I want to address two things that are commonly referred to as "conspiracy theories" in the mainstream narrative. The first is that some of us are saying researchers have never isolated the "corona virus" nor proven that it exists. Proving the existence of the virus is, obviously, the first step in showing that it could cause a disease called COVID-19. The corollary to this claim is that any so-called COVID vaccine can't possibly be based on something that is actually from a virus, as the virus has never been found.An email correspondence was sent to me this morning from a woman who asked Pfizer to describe what the company is using as the template for its new vaccine. Here is what the customer-service person said to her in writing:When asked where the DNA template for the virus came from, she replied:The statement begs the question, "so where does the genetic material being put in the vaccine actually come from?" Here is the same person's response to this question:In other words, as I and others have said, they arefor who knows what reason. Or, as I jokingly like to say, at least you won't have to worry about eating GMO food after the "vaccine" as you, yourself, have been GMO'd.One of the main points here is this drug is NOT a vaccine in any conventional use of that word.The second "conspiracy theory" that the mainstream media has "debunked" is that the Moderna "vaccine" is actually an operating system designed to allow an interface between the human being and some computer network. As always, I trust that no one would believe me for such an outlandish claim, but what does Moderna, the Gates-funded maker of one of the major "vaccines" now being used, actually say? Here are words from their own website:Two things stand out in this statement. First, if the idea that mRNA "vaccines" are meant to be operating systems is a hoax, then apparently Moderna is in on the hoax. How could the company make it clearer that this is the point of their mRNA drugs?Second, this mRNA "vaccine" is no vaccine at all. Not that any vaccine is any good, but this product is an mRNA drug. So why call it a vaccine? Simple. Most people think vaccines are "good," so that helps with marketing.I have wrestled during these Holy Nights with the question of whether human beings who willingly agree to have an mRNA operating system downloaded into their bodies can claim to be free, spiritual beings again. Frankly, I don't accept that sending your child to a Waldorf school, or meditating daily, or eating the perfect food will somehow mitigate the damage to the human being that will result from the choice of getting these drugs. I believe we are at a crossroads, and this is the free human being's chance to say "not me." All it takes is courage.In the words of Alexander Solzhenitsyn: