© Sara Chodosh



Vulcan and the vulcanoids

Lost ice giant

Planet 9

Nemesis

Astronomers have spent centuries filling in their sketches of our corner of the Milky Way. But these charts, like all maps, are only approximations of reality. Their blind spots likely harbor some unknown entities — bodies too small, too close to the sun, or too far away for us to see. Here are some celestial objects that stargazers have suspected of dodging their telescopes over the years.Astronomers once interpretedas a sign of a planet hiding in the sun's rays. Einstein's theory of gravity explained it away, but: NASA's twin sun-observing STEREO spacecrafts would have spotted any wider than a few miles.In digital reenactments of its early days, the solar system gets rowdy. Near collisions between planets end with Jupiter sending Uranus or Neptune flying in 99 simulations out of 100. Yet both remain. One explanation:Hundreds of specks appear clustered beyond Neptune, a hint thatBut any such sibling is gone. A 2010 sky survey found thousands of new stars, some just six light-years away. Nemesis, which would lie at one-quarter that distance, was absent.