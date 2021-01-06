© Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS



Julian Assange is "free to return home" to Australia once legal challenges against him are dealt with, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after a UK court denied a request to extradite the Wikileaks founder to the United States.U.S. justice department said it would continue to seek Assange's extradition with prosecutors set to appeal the ruling to London's High Court.Assange, 49, is accused by the United States of 18 offences during the administration of former President Barack Obama relating to the release by WikiLeaks of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they say put lives at risk.Assange's supporters, however, see him as an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq and say his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.WikiLeaks came to prominence when it published a U.S. military video in 2010 showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff. It then released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables.Mexico on Monday offered political asylum to Assange, a move that could anger the United States.