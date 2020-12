Want to make a quick million? All you have to do is tell the truth that could save America.In a world on the edge of collapse into global technocratic authoritarianism, that's how easy it is to be an instant hero right now. And a millionaire.Alki David is a billionaire mogul and podcaster. He is also, apparently, not an anti-American globalist. That makes at least one. We must celebrate him and get his message out, despite knowing little else about the man. Perhaps more will follow and he can give us all more details about his bounty. We would love to hear from him. The Mogul retweeted a story from ShockYa.com (a site that is affiliated with his FilmOn.com media site). Mr. David is upset about the state of America and The West due to governmental Covid overreach and election fraud. He admonishes us all to "WAKE UP AMERICA!"But, wait! There's more!PR Stunt or not, America appreciates and desperately needs honest, courageous displays of capitalism in defense of American freedom and society, and we hope this one is honest and legitimate.We know that Dominion is one of the companies accused of massive fraud in numerous lawsuits around the country stemming from the 2020 election. But who is Eric Coomer?Besides being stunningly attractive and not at all menacing in appearance, Eric Coomer is an alleged PhD who allegedly worked for Dominion, possibly doing menial tasks, cleaning glass, and growing a neckbeard — though we cannot confirm anything except the neckbeard. He also can be seen in training videos explaining to users 'adjudication' functions on the vote machine that could allegedly be used to alter votes, singularly or in bulk, if a nefarious user chose to do so. It is also alleged that he or Dominion performed illegal un-certified updates to possibly 1000s of Georgia election machines just days before the election. This much we know.Coomer and Dominion Voting Systems are also allegedly threatening hefty lawsuits against all websites and news agencies who dare to speak out against their alleged massive national (and possibly international) scheme to allegedly rig our alleged elections. That is why we all must be very careful about what we say about Dominion and The Great and Powerful Eric Coomer.Allegedly. Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.