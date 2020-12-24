A criminal complaint was filed yesterday against a resident of Epping, New Hampshire for sending threatening communications to the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers (Adult Victim-1), announced United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.



Schneider was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit, Michigan and Director John Kosanke, Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department.



Charged was Katelyn Jones, 23, formerly of Olivet, Michigan. Jones was arrested this morning and will be making her initial appearance in federal court this afternoon.



"The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted," stated United States Attorney Schneider. "There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct."



"Due to the potential wide scope of the investigation, we contacted the F.B.I. for their assistance in this case," said Director Kosanke. "As a result of the combined efforts between the F.B.I. and our investigative team, led by Detective Ryan Schroerlucke, federal felony charges were filed. I would like to express appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this investigation."



According to the affidavit, on November 18, 2020, Jones is alleged to have knowingly and willfully transmitted communications containing threats to injure AV-1 and her family due to actions AV-1 took in her official capacity at Chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvasers. The affidavit describes a series of threatening text messages that were sent from a phone alleged to be associated with Jones to AV-1's phone.



In those texts Jones called AV-1 a racist and a terrorist and used graphic and profane language. It is also alleged that Jones sent AV-1 two graphic photographs of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground. Immediately following, Jones sent AV-1 a photograph of AV-1's minor daughter. AV-1 also received similar threats on her Instagram account.



If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.



A complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilty. Defendant Jones is innocent until proven guilty. The burden of proving these charges lies entirely on the United States, and that burden never shifts to the defendant.

Palmer voted against certifying the county's results, which showed Democrat Joe Biden with a decisive win over President Donald Trump in Wayne County.



Schneider said Jones began sending text messages to Palmer's phone early the following morning. Jones allegedly called Palmer a racist and a terrorist while using "graphic and profane language," he said.



The text messages also included images of a bloody, naked and mutilated woman's body lying on the ground — immediately followed by a photo of Palmer's young daughter and a message reading, "I'd just like you to imagine that's...your beautiful daughter," according to Schneider.



Another message allegedly from Jones read, "You should be afraid, your daughter should be afraid, and so should" your husband, using his name.



Police arrested Jones on Wednesday morning in New Hampshire, where she was visiting, and federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against her in U.S. District Court. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday her office is investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.



While Nessel did not identify specific threats or board members, Republican board member Monica Palmer has publicly stated she received graphic threats based on a contentious vote to ultimately certify Wayne County election results.



Since her vote, Palmer has described comments made to her at the meeting and afterward as threatening. Palmer and Hartmann received an onslaught of online ridicule and vicious statements after the vote was deadlocked.



During the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting on Monday, she described receiving threatening text messages.



"I have received text messages with graphic photos of naked, dead women. And then a photo of my daughter, letting me know that that's what's going to happen to my daughter," Palmer said during the state meeting.



"Calling me a terrorist and saying that my entire family should be fearful for their lives."



During the state board meeting, Republican board member Norm Shinkle also said he had received threats to himself and his family related to the certification vote.



"It's our new society: whoever threatens the most seems to think they're going to win," Shinkle said.

