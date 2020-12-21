© Parler / Enrique Tarrio / Screenshot



The only hate there is in my heart is for communism and an authoritarian government. BLM is a Marxist movement. It isn't about the color of someone's skin...Come get me if you feel like what I did was wrong.

The leader of the Proud Boys has confessed to torching a Black Lives Matter banner at a Washington, DC church last weekend after the FBI opened a "hate crime" probe into the incident, but maintains he did nothing illegal.The chairman of the controversial group, Enrique Tarrio, admitted to the stunt in a post to Parler early on Friday morning, saying that while he did burn the BLM banner during a political rally last week, "there was no hate crime committed.""Against the wishes of my attorney I am here today to admit that I am the person responsible for the burning of this sign," Tarrio wrote, adding "I didn't do it out of hate...I did it out of love," and that the sign-burning "wasn't about race, religion or political ideology," but rather "a racist movement that has terrorized the citizens of this country."The incident took place during a rally in the nation's capital last weekend in support of President Donald Trump. Footage of the sign-burning captured by RT's video agency, Ruptly, showed one man dousing the banner with fuel to chants of "f**k Antifa!" and "USA!" from a rowdy crowd. A second BLM banner was also apparently pulled off another church and torched, though it's unclear whether Torrio's admission referred to both incidents.