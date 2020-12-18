A new report detailing massive fraud plaguing the 2020 election alleges there was a widespread, "theft by a thousand cuts" strategy "across six dimensions and six battleground states." The report cites comprehensive evidence, and blasts the media for its failure to cover the matter accurately.
In the report, Peter Navarro, also a White House Trade Adviser, outlines a "coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket" occurring in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The full report is embedded at the bottom of this article.
Summary
The Navarro Report also notes how President Trump's leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were reversed by "a flood of mail-in and absentee ballots":
A Trump Red Tide Turns Biden Blue.
The report explains how "outright voter fraud," including "the large-scale manufacturing of fake ballots, bribery, and dead voters" and "ballots cast by ineligible voters such as felons and illegal aliens, ballots counted multiple times, and illegal out-of-state voters," plagued swing states:
Outright Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election
Navarro also alleges that "'ballot mishandling" via a "lack of adequate voter ID check," "signature matching abuses," "backdating of ballots," a "broken chain of custody," and more jeopardized election results:
Ballot Mishandling in the Battleground States
Contestable process fouls, such as the "abuse of poll watchers and observers," allowing improperly registered people to vote, and illegal ballot curing also plagued every swing state:
Contestable Process Fouls in the Battleground States
All six states also violated the Equal Protection Clause by carrying out varying standards for ballot curing, poll watcher treatment, and certification of in-person and mail-in ballots:
Equal Protection Clause Violations in the Six Battleground States
Machines used to conduct elections also contributed to the fraud, experiencing "large-scale inaccuracies together with inexplicable vote switching and vote surges, often in favor Joe Biden":
2020 Voting Machine Irregularities
Citing excessively high voter turnout, unusual vote surges, and statistically unlikely results given counties' partisan history and voting registration, Navarro also highlights statistical anomalies infecting battleground states:
Statistical Anomalies in the Battleground States
Navarro concludes, "the weight of evidence and patterns of irregularities uncovered in this report are such that it is irresponsible for anyone - especially the mainstream media - to claim that there is "no evidence" of fraud or irregularities."
READ:
Navarro Report
by Natalie Winters
on Scribd
Comment: The reports and evidence of widespread fraud, particularly in the battleground states, has been coming in an avalanche of data and analysis over the past few weeks: