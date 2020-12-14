Blasio
© Steven Hirsch
NYC could face 'full shutdown' beyond indoor dining, de Blasio warns
As vaccines began being put into arms in New York City and indoor dining was shut down again Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that additional restrictions could be coming — potentially including a return to a full shutdown.

"There's the potential of having to do a full pause, a full shutdown, in the coming weeks, because we can't let this kind of momentum go," de Blasio said on CNN when asked about comments made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week, in which the state's top executive said a fuller shutdown could be in the offing this winter.

"We're seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven't seen since May and we have got to stop that momentum — or else, our hospital system will be threatened," de Blasio said.

"This kind of momentum that the disease has right now? We've got to stop it. We've got to stop it before it causes too much damage, too much pain," Hizzoner told CNN. "And we have to stop it to give time for the vaccine to really be properly distributed."


Comment: de Blasio wouldn't have to lay it on so thick if this really was pandemic, because people would be seeing the harm in their everyday lives; except they're not, because it isn't a deadly virus, hence the amateur dramatics.


He made the remarks as he announced that front-line employees in the city's hospital system would be among the first in Gotham to receive the first doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials believe a massive inoculation effort can finally put an end to the pandemic that's claimed more than 24,000 lives — but have warned that it will take months to manufacture and distribute enough vaccine to stop the coronavirus's spread.

However, any decision on a full shutdown is ultimately Cuomo's to make under the emergency public health orders the governor issued in the spring, during a slew of disagreements with Hizzoner over the initial imposition of coronavirus restrictions.


Comment: Using the manufactured crisis as cover, pathocrats the world over have totally usurped democracy.


Local governments — including City Hall — are tasked with enforcing the governor's rules, which has proven to be another frequent flash point between Cuomo and de Blasio.