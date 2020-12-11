© Facebook / schnedlitz

An Austrian lawmaker tested a glass of cola for coronavirus during a fiery speech accusing the government of medical tyranny and denouncing government health 'dictatorship' - and the soda turned out to be Covid-positive.Michael Schnedlitz, a member of Austria's National Council and the general secretary of the right-wing Freedom Party, railed against the government's screening program and other coronavirus measures while addressing his colleagues in parliament on Thursday.He described the tests as "worthless" and said publicly fundedHe went on to accuse the government of "dictatorship light," claiming "Austrians have been deprived of their basic rights, such as their civil liberties and the right to freedom of expression," during the health crisis.Schnedlitz's comments received widespread praise on social media, but some took issue with his testing technique. According to German's Die Welt newspaper, the Austrian lawmaker administered the test incorrectly, skipping an important step before checking the sample for the virus.