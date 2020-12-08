Implanted chips and immunity passports, Covid-sniffing robots, "very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system[s]", vaccine patches - the Biotech Industrial Complex under COVID-19 is more or less here, just chomping at the bit to be implemented.
So as we sit, more or less helpless, as the Big Brother beyond Orwell's worst nightmares comes to fruition, how is a thinking, seeing person supposed to get by? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the implications of our new techno-fascist overlords. Hope is not dead.
Comment: Update: The video was pulled from YouTube one hour after it was posted. Here's the lbry upload:
Gotta be a SOTT personal best?