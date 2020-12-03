© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton



Coronavirus had been infecting people in the US even before China reported its first cases on December 31, 2019, research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Red Cross has revealed.The researchers studied almost 7,400 blood donations made in nine US states between December 13, 2019 and January 17, 2020. Evidence of Covid-19 bodies antibodies, the presence of which suggest a person had contact with the virus, were present in 106 of those samples, according to the study.The analysis of hospital data from across the US in late 2019 also showed a spike in flu patients, many of whom had "heavy coughing" and other severe respiratory symptoms.European researchers have also speculated that coronavirus had been present in their countries before China officially announced the outbreak of the new strain.The precise origins of coronavirus are currently unknown, but the US has been making active attempts to blame it on China since the start of the pandemic. President Donald Trump has often referred to the disease - which has so far infected more than 13.8 million people, and killed more than 271,000 in America - as the "Chinese virus," provoking vehement protest from Beijing.