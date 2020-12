Among the many negative health outcomes that may be driven by changes to our gut microbiome is poor sleep, with recent research uncovering links between it and alterations to the community of bacteria living in our bellies. A new study out of Japan's University of Tsukuba is shining yet more light on this relationship, describing howThe research follows similar studies carried out on mice and fruit flies earlier this year, in which scientists found changes to the gut microbiome could lead to high blood pressure and fragmented sleep , as well as early death from sleep deprivation . The latest work carried out at the University of Tsukuba focuses on the role this bacteria plays in affecting sleep via the production of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine.To investigate this connection, the researchers gave a group of mice strong doses of antibiotics over the course of four weeks. This depleted the diversity of bacteria in their intestines, which led to significant differences in their metabolites compared to a control group of mice fed the same diet.Next up, the team observed the rodents' sleep performance by using EEGs to monitor their brain activity. Those with the depleted microbiome experienced frequently disrupted sleep/wake cycles, switching between REM and non-REM sleep at a higher rate than the control group, which Yanagisawa suspects is the result of the lack of serotonin.The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports Source: University of Tsukuba