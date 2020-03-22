How Much Sleep Is Required for Health?

The High Cost of Sleep Deprivation

What Happens During Sleep?

Genetic Influences

Sleep Quality Affects Your Heart Health

Other Health Impacts of Sleep Deprivation

Increased risk of obesity and Type 2 diabetes — Mosley, who is at high risk for diabetes, participates in a sleep deprivation experiment to see how it affects glucose levels. As shown in many other studies, sleep deprivation causes an exaggerated rise in glucose and triggers carb and sugar cravings.

Together, this can easily lead to excess weight gain and Type 2 diabetes. A scientific review article 6 published in 2017 noted "difficulty initiating sleep increased the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 55%, while difficulty maintaining sleep increased its risk" by a whopping 74%.

Increased risk of neurological problems, ranging from depression to dementia and Alzheimer's disease 7 — Your blood-brain barrier becomes more permeable with age, allowing more toxins to enter. 8 This, in conjunction with reduced efficiency of the glymphatic system due to lack of sleep, allows for more rapid damage to occur in your brain and this deterioration is thought to play a significant role in the development of Alzheimer's.

— Your blood-brain barrier becomes more permeable with age, allowing more toxins to enter. This, in conjunction with reduced efficiency of the glymphatic system due to lack of sleep, allows for more rapid damage to occur in your brain and this deterioration is thought to play a significant role in the development of Alzheimer's. Decreased immune function — Research 9 suggests deep sleep strengthens immunological memories of previously encountered pathogens. In this way, your immune system is able to mount a much faster and more effective response when an antigen is encountered a second time.

suggests deep sleep strengthens immunological memories of previously encountered pathogens. In this way, your immune system is able to mount a much faster and more effective response when an antigen is encountered a second time. Increased risk of cancer — Tumors grow two to three times faster in laboratory animals with severe sleep dysfunctions. The primary mechanism thought to be responsible for this effect is disrupted melatonin production, a hormone with both antioxidant and anticancer activity.

Melatonin both inhibits the proliferation of cancer cells and triggers cancer cell apoptosis (self-destruction). It also interferes with the new blood supply tumors require for their rapid growth (angiogenesis).

Increased risk of osteoporosis.

Increased risk of pain and pain-related conditions such as fibromyalgia — In one study, poor or insufficient sleep was the strongest predictor for pain in adults over 50. 10

Increased susceptibility to stomach ulcers.

Impaired sexual function. 11

Premature aging by interfering with growth hormone production, normally released by your pituitary gland during deep sleep.

Increased risk of dying from any cause 12 — Compared to people without insomnia, the adjusted hazard ratio for all-cause mortality among those with chronic insomnia was 300% higher.

— Impaired regulation of emotions and emotional perception — Your amygdala, one of your brain's centerpiece regions for generating strong emotional reactions, including negative ones, becomes about 60% more reactive than usual when you've slept poorly or insufficiently, resulting in increased emotional intensity and volatility.

Sleep Deprivation Affects Your Gut Bacteria

Sleeping Pills Are Far From Ideal

Resetting Your Body Clock to Sleep Better

Novel Sleep Solutions

Practicing mindfulness meditation

Taking a hot bath or shower about an hour before bed

Eating two kiwi fruits an hour before bed

Taking a prebiotic fiber supplement

