© BNR



© Provadiya – Solnitsata Prehistoric Settlement F/B Page



© BNR



© BNR



This year's archaeological season at the oldest salt mining center in Europe, which, is now over. The site is located near the present town of Provadia (northeastern Bulgaria) and has been studied for years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, archaeologists' work began later this summer, but the season was extremely successful.The latest find by Prof. Vasil Nikolov and his team is a mass grave. Days ago, while exploring the bottom of an evaporation pool,. It is not known whether the people buried there were killed in some of the attacks against the fortress city, or whether it was an internal conflict over salt, which was used as currency at the time.Among the most interesting finds at Provadia-Saltworks this summer is a unique late Chalcolithic artifact. The ancient ceramic object has a triangular shape and shows an anthropomorphic image of a human face. It looks a lot like a mask.But the strangest thing is that the human-like image has no mouth, and many say it looks like an alien in a spacesuit.The focus of the archaeological works this summer were the fortification systems of the Saltworks, as well as its settlement part, includingThe origin of the Saltworks is linked toProf. Vasil Nikolov connects the salt deposit near today's Provadia with another unique find in the area -