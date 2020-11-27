© Thibault Camus/AP



Three French police officers have been suspended after they were filmed beating and allegedly racially abusing a music producer in his Paris studio.An official inquiry has been opened - the third such investigation in a week - into the officers' behaviour. The latest incident comes after MPs in the French parliament voted to approve a new law increasing police powers.The victim, identified only by his first name, Michel, was returning to his music studio in Paris's 17th arrondissement last Saturday evening when police spotted he was not wearing a mask. Three officers, two in uniform and one in plain clothes, allegedly jumped from their car and pushed Michel through the front door of his property."Before I heard a word, I felt a hand pushing or pulling me, I didn't know which. I didn't know what was happening. I was shouting out for help," Michel, the director of Black Gold Corp Studios, told the news website Loopsider."I heard "dirty n****r. I heard it several times. They were hitting me with their truncheons. Over and over again," he said."I was afraid. I thought it was my last day ... I kept saying, 'I haven't done anything', and they kept shouting for me to get down on the ground."On Thursday, the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, wrote on Twitter that an internal investigation was under way and that he had asked the Paris chief of police to suspend the offices concerned.Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, tweeted: "Deeply shocked by this intolerable act. All the consequences must be drawn from these exceptionally serious facts. The rule of law is non-negotiable. All my support to Michel."Earlier this week, Darmanin expressed his confidence in the police after they came under fierce criticism for their use of teargas and truncheons to dismantle a migrant camp in central Paris.Two official inquiries have been launched following the operation: one into a police officer filmed tripping up a migrant running away from officers causing him to fall heavily, and a second involving a police officer holding a journalist on the ground while appearing to threaten him with a truncheon.In January a delivery driver, Cédric Chouviat, was filmed shouting "I'm suffocating" several times as police held him on the ground. Chouviat later died. In July, three police officers were put under official investigation for manslaughter.Chouviat's death came amid protests across France at the death of 24-year-old Adama Traoré in police custody in 2016.Michel's lawyer, Hafida El Ali, told AFP that her client had been detained for 48 hours on the basis of "lies by the police who had outrageously attacked him".On Tuesday, French MPs approved a new security law that would place restrictions on identifying police officers involved in operations. Critics say article 24 of the new law, which makes it illegal to publish photographs or film footage of officers with "intent to harm", is too open to interpretation by the police and could be a threat to press freedom.