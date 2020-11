© RT







French police deployed tear gas to remove blockades outside at least 10 high schools in Paris as students staged protests over coronavirus protocols not followed properly as the new academic year got underway in the country.and coronavirus transmission mitigation measures on Tuesday, a day after schools reopened for a new term across France - less than one week after the country entered its second lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.The students used trash cans to block the entrances to at least ten schools in the capital, with some of the worst tensions seen at The Colbert high school in the city's 10th arrondissement and the Sophie-Germain school in the 4th arrondissement.Heavily armored police officers wearing masks, many of whom brandished shields, deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of students and even turned on journalists attempting to cover the protests."We do not feel safe," said high school student Helene Boucher told BFM broadcaster amidst the protests.Earlier, many French students shared videos purporting to show extreme overcrowding in common areas in schools that have opened their doors for the new school year on Monday.One teacher's collective called for proper protocols to be implemented to protect students and teachers during the new term, amid rising coronavirus cases and a freshly-imposed lockdown from which academic institutions are exempt.The, are asked to work from home where possible, and may only leave to buy essential goods and for medical appointments.Meanwhile, France reported a grim record of 52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as its death toll rose by 416 to 37,435. Health Minister Olivier Véran claimed that the equivalent of one Parisian every 30 seconds are being infected with coronavirus at current rates, while every 15 minutes another Covid-19 patient is hospitalized.