The University of Wisconsin-Madison is planning to somehow remove a 70-ton boulder from its campus because a word once used to describe it in the 1920s was a racial slur.The 'problematic' boulder isOver the summer, the university's Black Student Union called for the rock's removal, saying it was a historic symbol of racism. Last week the Campus Planning Committee unanimously voted for the boulder to be removed from Observatory Hill., adding: "We won't have that constant reminder, that symbol that we don't belong here."The Wisconsin State Journal story is the only recorded instance of the rock being referred to by the slur, according to university historians.It is yet unknown how the university will go about getting rid of the giant stone.The student union is reportedly working on a solution with the university's geoscience department, which says there is educational value in the rock which was carried by glaciers perhaps from as far north as Canada and later excavated from the site of Observatory Hill in the 1920s.Some social media commenters were utterly baffled by a simple rock with a plaque in memory of a geologist being deemed racist, saying that PC culture "has gone too far."Conservative cartoonist Ben Garrison called it "2020 in a nutshell," while conservative film director Dinesh D'Souza said that the rock must have deserved its fate by "refusing to be a brown or black" completely and thus "displaying insensitivity to minorities."