Tempo of a Mega-henge: A New Chronology for Mount Pleasant, Dorchester, Dorset, is published in Proceedings of the Prehistoric Society and available to view here.

resulted in massive ceremonial structures appearing in southern Britain, a study from Cardiff University says.Academics used the latest scientific methods to re-examine the remains of. This is the first time accurate dating has been obtained for the major late Neolithic monument and offers new insights into the incredible speed at which construction took place.Inside Mount Pleasant henge wasBuilt around 2500BC,Stonehenge was also built at this time. The henges were significant ceremonial sites where people probably gathered for feasting and rituals, sometimes travelling over long distances to get there.Susan Greaney, a PhD student at Cardiff University's School of History, Archaeology and Religion, said: "This new dating really helps us understand the pivotal 2,500 BC period. The picture that is emerging is that an explosion in building activity was behind these large and labour-intensive monuments being constructed across southern England, and perhaps also further afield."The building of Mount Pleasant would have involved a huge number of people -. Although the construction of the various parts took place in several phases, with successive generations working on its construction, all the work was concentrated within just over a century."These samples were radiocarbon dated at laboratories in Oxford, Belfast, Glasgow and Zurich to obtain precise date estimates. These were then refined and combined using a statistical technique called Bayesian analysis. This method allowed the team to combine the dates with information from the archaeological excavation such as the context and layer of each sample and its material, to more preciselythe date and sequence of construction.Greaney said:Were people building these monuments as a 'last hurrah' because they could see change coming? Or did the effort and labour of building these monuments lead to a rebellion, a collapse in belief in the leaders or the religion, that created a vacuum in which new people could come in from the continent?- was it destroyed during a time of unrest?"Dr Peter Marshall, of Historic England said: "This research shows the importance of archaeological collections stored in museums. Even though the site was excavated in 1970-1, it has still been possible to go back to the archive and apply new scientific techniques to old material."As archaeological practices evolve, the value of these museum collections and the importance of their long-term preservation cannot be under-estimated."