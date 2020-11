© Public domain via Wikimedia Commons



© Agnes Monkelbaan via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY-SA 4.0



Archaeologists have long known that multiple medieval settlements stood along the Zuiderzee , a now-obstructed inlet of the North Sea that used to cut through the Netherlands. Researchers unearthed two such historic towns — Urk and Schokland — in the mid-20th century, but until recently, the locations of other settlements remained unknown.As Dutch regional broadcaster Omroep Flevoland reports, Yftinus van Popta , an archaeologist at the University of Groningen, has identified four "drowned" medieval villages in the Noordoostpolder , a low-lying tract of land reclaimed from the Zuiderzee in the 1940s, after five years of extensive research. (Per the United States Geological Survey .)Medieval sources suggest that the settlements, called Marcnesse, Nagele, Fenehuysen I and Fenehuysen II,Van Popta tells Henk Kraijenoord of Dutch newspaper Reformatorisch Dagblad that he located the lost villages by revisiting archaeological finds recorded during land reclaiming campaigns in the 1940s and '50s.Researchers had previously theorized that these items had fallen from ships traveling through the area. But as van Popta explains to Dutch broadcaster NOS Among the artifacts recovered were bones, bricks and pottery.the archaeologist tells NOS, as translated by DutchNews.nl To extrapolate the villages' locations from the finds, van Popta inputted soil profiles, historical maps, elevation maps and satellite images into a spatial analysis computer program. His results identified clear areas of interest, as well as locations in which no material had been found.The research also revealed fascinating details about the town's medieval inhabitants., says van Popta to Reformatorisch Dagblad.These initial findings are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Next year, Van Popta plans on returning to the area to conduct more "targeted research" into the settlements, as he tells NOS."We have actually made sure that no more digging is allowed in the area," the archaeologist adds. "Farmers are still allowed to plow up to 30 centimeters deep, but before they can put up a new barn, for example, they have to do research."