Media maverick Joe Rogan interviews Alex Jones in latest podcast, snowflakes flip out, threaten to cancel Spotify subscriptions - UPDATE
Wed, 28 Oct 2020 18:06 UTC
Rogan's Tuesday show turned out to be even more polarizing than usual - and somewhat unexpected given that the podcast's fans noticed in recent months that some episodes featuring conservative guests curiously never made it onto Spotify, where Rogan has an exclusive deal. Jones himself was previously banned on the platform in 2018, with Spotify citing "hate content" as the reason.
His reappearance on the show seems to have cleared up suspicions that Rogan had succumbed to editorial scrutiny following the missing episodes and his recent retraction after pushing debunked claims that left-wing activists had started wildfires in Oregon.
While neither Spotify nor Rogan confirmed any clash over the podcast, fans appeared somewhat divided about the decision to host Jones: some were afraid of potential political censorship, while others cheered for a safer approach to news content than inviting a guest best-known for promoting various political conspiracy theories.
Some who said they had defended Rogan in the past would not any more as giving a voice to Jones was "unforgivable."
Yet, many of Rogan's listeners simply reveled in what they saw as an anti-corporate win for free-speech.
One quipped that they could "hear the sounds of Spotify employees crying over Alex Jones dropping truth bombs on Joe Rogan."
Some were so outraged by the episode that they vowed to immediately cancel their Spotify subscriptions.
Others, however, saw the episode as a reason to support Spotify, thinking that the audio-streaming giant allowing Jones on its platform was an anti-censorship move.
Despite the overwhelming social media reaction to the show's newest episode, both Rogan and Spotify are yet to comment on it - and it remains accessible on the platform. Rogan even seemed to agree during the show to have Jones on again for his US Election Day special.
Comment: Spotify management can't afford to lose their big selling point as the free-speech supporting alternative to YouTube, which brought Rogan over to them in the first place. Indeed, BuzzFeed reports that Spotify management is defending the move internally. But that matters little to the SJW segment of their staff and audience.
UPDATE: Spotify has surprisingly stood by Rogan, even behind closed doors:
In an internal email obtained by BuzzFeed News, Horacio Gutierrez, the company's chief legal officer and head of global affairs, wrote to managers about how to respond to employee complaints about content hosted on their platform.Note the bit about "employee complaints." JP Sears probably wasn't far off!
Gutierrez said that potentially problematic material should be reported to Spotify's Trust & Safety department, but stressed that it was not appropriate to flag a piece of content just because it has stirred up controversy online. "It's all too common that things are taken out of context," he noted.
The executive went on to describe Spotify as "a place for creative expressions" and said it was "important to have diverse voices and points of view on our platform."We are not going to ban specific individuals from being guests on other people's shows, as the episode/show complies with our content policies.The email, which did not refer to Jones by name, also included "talking points" that top managers should use if asked about the podcast episode, BuzzFeed said.
They all agreed to get licked on election night as well, where rogan is hosting an election live special. That's what I will be tuning in on Nov 3rd