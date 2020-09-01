© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton; Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, finally landed on Spotify, as part of a lucrative, exclusive deal. Now fans are wondering why some episodes featuring conservative guests are missing.One of the Spotify-excluded guests, Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of prominent self-help author Jordan Peterson, tweeted on Tuesday about her episode not being on the platform. She called the situation "straight up censorship," and pointed out that some other episodes were also nowhere to be found.The show's fans, however, were quick to follow Peterson's lead and call the incident out as "censorship."Some were even more disappointed, saying that the Spotify partnership has "doomed" the show, and the host had "sold out."Neither Rogan nor Spotify have addressed the situation at the moment of this article's publication. Still, episodes with other prominent conservatives, like political commentator Ben Shapiro or Mikhaila's father Jordan, remain available on the platform.