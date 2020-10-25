In Australia, just 14 positive flu cases were recorded

'That's not enough for Covid to prevent flu by interference and certainly not enough to account for the huge drops in flu we've seen in the statistics.'

Covid Q&A: Will Christmas be normal, and are NHS intensive care beds full?



Q: Is it possible to reduce coronavirus infection rates before Christmas?



A: We're all hoping for a proper Christmas, when we can spend time with family and friends.



It's an aim shared by Ministers, it seems.



Stephen Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, implied that stricter rules in the Greater Manchester region were necessary for the 'common purpose' of getting the virus under control by the festive period.





Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething used Christmas as justification for a 17-day national lockdown, or so-called 'fire-break', in Wales.



But will it work? Nearly all areas in the UK under the strictest Tier 3 lockdown measures recorded a drop in the infection rate last week.



Rates in Manchester, for instance, have been steadily falling for the past two weeks - even before it entered the Tier 3 restrictions .



However, many scientists say the worst is yet to come, with the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, admitting that we may be forced to endure a 'digital Christmas'.



Q: Are NHS hospitals running out of intensive care beds?



A: Government statistics released last week showed 82 per cent of intensive care beds in Manchester were occupied, mostly with Covid-19 patients.





The Department of Health warned that NHS services would soon become 'overwhelmed' by cases.





In Liverpool, councillors have warned that NHS intensive care units had reached 95 per cent of their bed capacity.





It's difficult to clarify these statements, as the Government does not release this data.



The 82 per cent figure in Manchester may sound alarming, but at the same point in 2019, 83 per cent of intensive care beds in the area were occupied .



Nationally, there are currently less than half the number of people in UK hospitals with Covid-19, than there were at the peak of the pandemic in April, and hospitals were not overwhelmed then .



Q: Are people obeying the current restrictions?



A: Mostly, yes. Young people were previously thought to be most likely to flout the rules.





But over the past few weeks, infection rates in teenagers and twentysomethings have dropped dramatically, according to Public Health England.



Officials believe this is a sign that youngsters are finally adhering to the rules.



But clearly, this does not account for the behaviour of older adults. And when it comes to whether people are self-isolating when told to by NHS tracers, it's almost impossible to know if Britons are complying.



The Government does not publish data on how many 'traced' contacts of someone who has tested positive actually isolate for ten days.



Public health officials say one thing is for certain: the majority of transmissions are still occurring within people's homes.